How to watch Nintendo Direct June 2023, time, date, where to stream

Nintendo has officially announced the next Direct will air on June 21, so here’s how you can watch the event.

Typically, Nintendo holds three major presentations throughout the year with well-known game updates or announcements. With the massive launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, many fans wondered what Nintendo could have up its sleeve for the rest of 2023.

Additionally, some gamers suspect TotK could be the Nintendo Switch’s last major release before a follow-up console. However, the video game company has not revealed its next move beyond the six-year-old device.

Before the potential Switch 2 hits shelves, Nintendo gamers can see what’s coming up for the base console. Here’s how to watch the June 2023 Nintendo Direct.

When is the June 2023 Nintendo Direct?

The Nintendo Direct for June 2023 will be broadcast on Wednesday, June 21 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm UK / Midnight AEST.

The stream will run for around 40 minutes, focusing “mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.”

How to watch June 2023’s Nintendo Direct

The Nintendo Direct will be streamed on Nintendo's YouTube Channel.

What to expect from June 2023 Nintendo Direct

Per the announcement, Nintendo fans should expect more information about Pikmin 4 ahead of its July 21 release date. The Direct may also feature footage of Everybody 1-2 Switch before it launches on June 30.

We may also receive another wave of Mario Kart 8 DLC tracks and more retro games for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Some leaks suggest players may get Persona 3 Reload on Nintendo Switch and a new Mario game. However, any leaks should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed.

Like usual, don’t raise your expectations too high surrounding what could be announced.