Xbox Expansion Card Prime Day deal makes it actually affordable with 41% off

Microsoft’s storage options for the Xbox Series X|S are a little easier to recommend with nearly 41% off this Prime Day.

The Xbox Series X|S expansion drives from Seagate have always been a little bit too expensive. While excellent for boosting the 512GB storage on a Series S or letting you go all in on games with the Series X, the price has always been way too high.

Thankfully, Seagate and Microsoft appear to be cutting the costs way down. The 1TB version of their expansion card is now 41% off, bringing it down to a much more stomachable price.

You can also save 18% on the 2TB version if you’ve cash to splash. Western Digital’s offering is currently 17% off, bringing it $5 below the 1TB Seagate option.

Xbox Expansion Cards drop to low price during Prime Day

For those wanting to keep that backlog directly on the console so they don’t have to download it again, these expansion cards are crucial.

The Xbox Series X|S will let you install older titles from the Xbox One, 360, and original console onto an external HDD or SSD. However, current Xbox games need particular drives either inside the console or the expansion card to run.

On top of that, with Game Pass being crammed full of tantalizing games with excessive storage requirements, there’s never been a better time to grab some one of these expansion cards.

This might also be the lowest we’ve seen it drop to for a few months, and we don’t expect it to hit this price again until November’s Black Friday.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.