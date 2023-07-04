Best Prime Day Star Wars deals 2023

Looking for deals on Star Wars? Then you couldn’t have come at a better time as Prime Day is fast approaching on July 11-12.

Prime Day is the perfect time to seize opportunities to bag deals on your favorite games, merch and more. With Star Wars being one of the cores of all popular culture, it’s no surprise that fans are eager to collect all they can that relates to the franchise.

Well, you’re in luck Padawans, as we’ve compiled all the best early Prime Day deals on Star Wars toys, games, movies, and merch.

We will be continuously updating this guide in the run-up and during Prime Day, so keep it bookmarked so you don’t miss out on these Star Wars deals.

Star Wars toys and collectibles Prime Day Deals

Whether you’re a fan of LEGO, Funko Pop!, or other collectibles, we’re all spoilt with the amount of Star Wars toys we can add to our collections. For fans of The Mandalorian, there are plenty of adorable Grogu toys to swoon over.

If you enjoy building replicas of your favorite Star Wars ships and characters, then some of the below LEGO deals will be great additions to your collection.

Star Wars video games Prime Day deals

EA/LUCASFILM GAMES Star Wars Jedi: Survivor received glowing reviews

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been hailed as one of the best Star Wars games ever thanks to the effortless flow between combat and exploration. The story is emotionally investing and you’ll feel like a real Jedi throughout – many childhood dreams come true!

You can check out our review here if you’re looking to get even more hyped.

Haven’t played Jedi: Survivor yet? Well, you’re in luck as it’s discounted across all platforms on Amazon:

Star Wars DVD & Blu-Ray Prime Day deals

Star Wars has been on our screens for decades now, with the first movie screening in 1977.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the most recent movie installment, not to mention plenty more movies and TV shows currently in development. If you’re craving a Star Wars movie night, Prime Day boasts plenty of fantastic deals, with the following already up for grabs:

So, there you have it, a generous helping of Star Wars deals that you can grab this Prime Day, remember to keep checking back for updates.

