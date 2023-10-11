Our favorite gaming headset gets its first ever discount this Prime Day

One of the best gaming headsets released this year, AceZone’s A-Spire, has just received its first major discount for Prime Day.

We love the AceZone headset duo. The A-Rise and A-Spire’s impeccable feature sets truly set them apart from the rest. Gaining 5/5 in our review, the A-Spire is the lower-cost version of AceZone’s headset roster, and it’s just gotten a discount.

The A-Spire is now 10% off with a coupon, knocking off a sizable chunk of its expensive price tag.

Article continues after ad

AceZone headset gets 10% discount on Prime Day

Dexerto

So why should you go for the A-Spire over say, any of the other headset options? Well, we dove into the tech a little more in-depth when we visited AceZone.

Article continues after ad

The short version is that the headset will let you hear much more of the game itself. It’s not cheating, but this means in titles like Counter-Strike 2, you’ll actually be able to hear someone coming around a corner before anyone else.

Then there’s the noise canceling. If you thought it was getting good, AceZone has set the bar for any headset going forward. We tested it on a plane and found that not only was the headset itself incredible for blocking out noise, but the microphone was too.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This type of deal won’t come around too often, we suspect and it’ll be the cheapest any of AceZone’s gear will be for a few weeks.

Article continues after ad

Looking for more last-minute Prime Day deals?

Best Prime Day Pokemon deals │ Best Prime Day Yu-Gi-Oh! deals │ Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals │ Best Prime Day movie deals │ Best Prime Day Pokemon TCG deals │ Best Prime Day LEGO deals │ Best Prime Day D&D deals │ Best Prime Day Star Wars deals │ Best Prime Day toys & collectibles │ Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals │ Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals │ Best game deals │ Best Steam Deck Prime Day deals │ Best PC component deals │ Best soundbar Prime Day deals │ Best gaming mouse deals Prime Day deals │ Best controller Prime Day deals │ Best gaming PC Prime Day deals │

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.