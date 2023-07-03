Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals 2023

Magic players, it’s time to step into the Amazon Prime Day plane and wrestle with our wallets. Tap, tap, and order some cards (and card game accessories)!

Magic: The Gathering isn’t usually something that you’d expect to see pop up in a Prime Day sale. However, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have been working on ensuring that the legendary trading card game has a bigger presence on Amazon in the last couple of years.

Article continues after ad

When is Prime Day?

Prime Day is running from July 11-12. It’ll be an interesting mix of deals directly from the top at Wizards, and a lot – we can’t emphasize that enough – of deals for accessories.

Magic: The Gathering deals for Prime Day: Standard, Modern, Limited & more

As we expect with Dungeons & Dragons, Wizards will presumably put a lot of the entry-level products or older sets on discounts. That means those expecting to grab a few packs of the current Lord of the Rings set might be a little disappointed.

Article continues after ad

However, there’s a lot of lingering stock still on Wizard’s official Magic page from much older sets. This plays well into the new three-year standard cycle, with older cards not leaving rotation for another year.

That means sets from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt onwards will all be legal in Standard until September 2024. Even after they rotate, Commander and other non-rotating formats will be great homes for them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Magic Prime Day Commander deals

For Commander, we’d hold our breath in terms of what goes on sale. Third-party retailers might still have stock hanging on from the Warhammer 40K crossover that could get slashed in price, but the LOTR preconstructed decks aren’t likely to get hit with a Prime Day deal.

Article continues after ad

It’ll be the main universe MTG preconstructed Commander decks that see the prices drop. This also goes for things like Game Night, or any starter kits.

MTG Prime Day accessories deals

For accessories, it’ll be a free-for-all. Binders, sleeves, dice. If you need to restock something for your collection, we highly recommend that you seek it out on Prime Day.

Our top recommendations will be anything Dragon Shield, offering sturdy sleeves, but a great play feel. Outside of this, we’ll be on the hunt for things like great dice bundles and things to help you out for those long Commander sessions.