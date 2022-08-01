Best 1440p monitors for PS5 in 2022: Budget to premium

Joel Loynds . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Sony has finally given the PS5 the option to use 1440p monitors, the ultimate sweet spot between price and looking good. So, which one do you even get?

The world of 1440p monitors is vast, with a little confusion as to why you should even begin considering them. While on PC, it’s mostly down to price and performance, with certain GPUs handling 1440p at higher refresh rates for competitive gaming better than whacking it all up to 4K.

On PlayStation 5, it’s a slightly different story. While the performance factor certainly comes in, this is more about price than anything. If you’re someone that doesn’t particularly need to invest in a big TV for gaming – maybe Bluey and your kids have taken it over – or you have a little gaming setup where you keep everything.

At 1440p, you’re almost guaranteed to find an incredible 144Hz monitor, without having to shell out or lose any visual fidelity by limiting yourself to 1080p.

The best budget 1440p monitor for PS5: Asus TUF VG27WQ1B

The best budget 1440p monitor for PS5 is the Asus TUF VG27WQ1B. You’ll find plenty of budget options in the 1440p range, with deals happening all the time and if you’re willing to make a couple of quality sacrifices, end up with a decent monitor without an empty wallet.

The thing to consider when going budget is that the panels will usually be a tad worse than their mid-tier counterparts. This means high refresh rates and overall quality might not stand the test of time if you gaze at another, better monitor.

Key specs

Resolution: 1440p (2560x1440p)

Panel type: VA

Refresh rate: 165Hz

AMD FreeSync

Color gamut: 99% sRGB

Response time: 1ms

Vesa mountable?: Yes

Curve rating: 1500R

Asus’ TUF range has a middling reputation. Their laptops, while offering decent specs at a decent price, have whispy monitors that give off a dull image. Meanwhile, their keyboards and mice aren’t the best, but they fill a certain role.

However, it’s a bit of a different story for dedicated monitors. Yes, the whispy image need not apply here, as Asus’ TUF 27″, 1440p option gives a great entry-level image, that’s clear and precise as much as it can be at this price point. You’ll find that the TUF is not just in the name, as it’ll withstand anything that might happen to befall it too.

The price/performance here matches up with Asus’ TUF laptop line, as it dishes out high-quality gaming on a budget.

Get the Asus TUF VG27WQ1B from Amazon US.

Alternative pick: HP X27Q (2021)

Key specs

Resolution: 1440p (2560x1440p)

Panel type: IPS

Refresh rate: 165Hz

AMD FreeSync

Color gamut: 99% sRGB

Response time: 1ms

Vesa mountable?: Yes

HP has a wide range of monitors outside their Omen line, bringing budget options of their flagship models. The X27Q supports 165Hz and 1440p, for less than $300. A clean IPS panel backs the vivid image, with AMD FreeSync in place for those that might be doubling up using this for PC gaming.

While it might have ‘HDR 400’, it doesn’t mean that it slacks in any capacity in terms of color. The blacks and overall color gamut 99% sRGB) are rich, and diverse and the thin bezels help immerse you further in the game.

Get the HPX27Q from HP Direct and from Amazon US.

Best midrange 1440p monitor for PS5: Samsung Odyssey G5

It is weird to talk about mid-tier options for a mid-tier sweet spot range of products. However, this range of 1440p monitors will oftentimes give you the slight best of both worlds – quality and price. You’re looking at some of the best options that will suit almost everyone in the market for buying a new monitor for their PS5.

Key specs

Resolution: 1440p (2560x1440p)

Panel type: VA

Refresh rate: 144Hz

AMD FreeSync

Color gamut: 99% sRGB

Response time: 1ms

Vesa mountable?: Yes

Curve rating: 1000R

Samsung’s lineup of monitors is incredibly impressive. With huge, 4K ultrawide panels, all the way down to 1080p models, the company clearly deeply understands the gaming monitor market. The Odyssey line might have gotten a refresh recently, but the older models can still go toe-to-toe with any other option. Plus, they’re usually discounted.

The G5 is the better option compared to the G7 in terms of price and performance, as you’ll get a solid 144Hz monitor with a great-looking panel. It has a 1ms response time, making it ideal for budget-conscious competitive gaming fans, while also being curved to completely immerse yourself in the game, regardless of what you play.

Get the Samsung Odyssey G5 from Amazon US.

Alternative pick: LG Ultragear 27GL850-B

Key specs

Resolution: 1440p (2560x1440p)

Panel type: IPS

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync

Color gamut: sRGB 99.6%

Response time: 1ms

Vesa mountable?: Yes

LG currently makes some of the best monitors available. Whether you’re in education or want to game at competitive levels, LG has your back. In fact, the best TV you can buy right now is the LG C1, which supports 120Hz at 4K.

The Ultragear range currently sits as our main monitor, offering 75Hz and decent color accuracy. However, for gaming, the Ultragear 27-inch monitor is one of the best you can pick up for a relatively decent price.

LG pack these monitors with 144Hz, and a Nano IPS display, giving you a crisp, accurate image. It can’t be overstated just how important getting an accurate image for a console is, as you’ll also be consuming other content on it at some point. Netflix and Amazon Prime never look better, than they do when the blacks are accurate.

Get the LG Ultragear 27GL850-B from Amazon US.

The best premium 1440p monitor for PS5: HP Omen 27i

As of right now, the best premium monitor to go for, if you’re on PS5 is the gold standard in the industry. While on PC, we’d probably recommend an ultra-wide, the consoles don’t actually support that format – yet.

So here’s the next best thing for you to go for: the Omen 27i.

Key specs

Resolution: 1440p (2560x1440p)

Panel type: IPS

Refresh rate: 165Hz

Nvidia G-Sync

Color gamut: DCI-P3 98%

Response time: 1ms

Vesa mountable?: Yes

It has a 165Hz refresh rate, at 1440p, giving you enough headroom for the PS5 in the event that Sony ever manages to update the console to support 144Hz refresh rates. You’ll get a buttery smooth gaming experience and it’ll look fantastic at the same time.

This is thanks to the Omen 27i’s DCI-P3 color gamut being 98%, making it incredibly accurate, with vivid colors being boosted by an excellent IPS panel behind it. If you happen to also work in content creation, video or photo-wise, this will be an ideal ‘budget’ option if you want to work and play at the same time.

While incredibly overkill for those not using a PC, HP is currently selling a bundle of two Omen 27i with around $239.99 off. If you have others in the house or plan on shifting to PC or using your PC at the same time – for game capturing or streaming – this is an incredible bundle to get right now.

Get the HP OMEN 27i direct from HP for $509.99.

Get the HP Omen 27i dual bundle for $779.99 (as of 08/01/2022).

Do the Xbox Series X and S support 1440p?

Yes. The Xbox Series S and X both support 1440p. They have done since the launch of the console. So, if you’re on Xbox, you can absolutely choose any of these monitors to get a similar experience out of your monitor. You will need an Xbox One S, X, or Series X and S to get this option.

Why choose 1440p monitors for PS5?

While the PS5 has done incredible moves at actually presenting a 4K picture in-game, there’s only a small slate that actually is in 4K, rather than just blown up images. Elden Ring, for example, uses a variable refresh rate, which will reduce the overall quality of the image to maintain a specific framerate.

1440p has been overlooked on consoles, mainly due to them being placed in the entertainment center or just not any real need for it. Though as requirements to keep up in competitive games and even to get the best looking picture out of your game, without breaking the bank, it’s slowly becoming one of our top recommendations to look into.

There’s also the fact you’ll see a lot of 144Hz options, but no 120Hz. We’re recommending what’s available and until Sony unlock the refresh rate to a little more than 120Hz on the PS5, you’ve got some headroom.

