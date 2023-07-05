Best Prime Day movie deals 2023
If you’re searching for the best Amazon Prime Day movie deals, look no further: we’ve got a rundown of the best deals, from Blu-rays and TV boxsets to Prime Video offers.
We are firmly in the streaming era; many people are happy to scroll ad infinitum through their roster of platforms in an endless search for something to watch, before inevitably sticking on a movie or episode of TV they’ve seen countless times.
So, regardless of whether you’re a glutton for movies, a binge-watcher, or someone who watches the odd film or TV show from time to time, there’s plenty of reason to be excited about Prime Day. We’re expecting discounts on all sorts of movies and TV shows, with deals on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, movie and TV box sets, and streaming deals for Prime Video users.
In anticipation of Prime Day 2023 kicking off on July 11, here’s the best movie deals so far.
The best Prime Day movie deals
Prime Day will run between July 11-12, but you’re not too early: there are plenty of advance deals to get your hands on. If you’re looking to beef up your physical media collection, there’s a huge range of movie deals on offer – we’ve picked out some of the best ones below:
4K Ultra HD
- Hugo (Limited Edition) – $34.99 (30% off)
- Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection – $44.02 (56% off)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – $33.99 (15% off)
Blu-ray
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – $11.55 (47% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – $11.55 (47% off)
- Mission: Impossible 2 – $7.70 (23% off)
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (Two-Disc Combo) – $9.99 (38% off)
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $11.91 (34% off)
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $8.61 (38% off)
- Mission: Impossible 6 Movie Collection – $39.99 (33% off)
- Bridge to Terabithia – $9.99 (38% off)
DVD
- Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventure Collection – $40.17 (43% off)
- Mission: Impossible 6 Movie Collection – $26.56 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 3-Film Collection – $13.99 (30% off)
The best Prime Day TV deals
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray
- 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story – $24.96 (22% off)
- Bleach (TV) Set 8 – $33.99 (38% off)
- Bleach (TV) Set 9- $47.99 (13% off)
- Mankind: The Story of All of Us – $14.64 (20% off)
- Batman – The Complete Series – $43.49 (52% off)
DVD
- Mission: Impossible – The Complete Series Collector’s Edition – $179.98 (49% off)
- Miami Vice – The Complete Series – $19.83 (72% off)
The best Prime Day streaming deals
We’ll be updating these movie deals and adding more when Prime Day arrives on July 11 and 12, so bookmark this page and check back then.
