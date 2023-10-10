Grab an RTX 4080 for less than $1000 in this incredible Prime Day GPU deal

Looking for a new graphics card for your PC? You can now grab a ZOTAC RTX 4080 Trinity OC for less than $1000.

Look, we know that graphics cards are not quite as cheap as they used to be, especially Nvidia’s RTX 40-series. You can now get an RTX 4080 with $200 off the GPU’s original MSRP. This makes it the cheapest an RTX 4080 has ever been. The GPU is incredibly powerful and will run just about anything you throw at it. I use one on my personal PC, and the amount of power on offer here is nothing short of astonishing.

The saving shaves 24% off of the GPU’s original price, which is absolutely nothing to sniff at. We reviewed a different ZOTAC model of the 4080, but it was just too expensive for our tastes. But, given that the Trinity and AMP Extreme Airo share a similar cooler design, you could stand to get fantastic cooling performance on the GPU, and save a few bucks.

Just be sure that if you’re upgrading to an RTX 4080, you do not accidentally create a CPU bottleneck. So, equip yourself with at least an Intel Core i5-13600K, or AMD Ryzen 5800X3D and above.

Is the RTX 4080 worth it in 2023?

At the MSRP that the RTX 4080 is currently being listed for on Prime Day, it’s a steal. The graphics card is around 20% more powerful than the RTX 4070 Ti, and it obliterates every previous-generation card you could possibly name.

With features like DLSS 3 in tow, you can play titles like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty with all of those lovely path-tracing bells and whistles enabled, making the game look better than ever. Just watch out for some errant artifacts as a result of the AI ray reconstruction.

