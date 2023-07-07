Best Prime Day Yu-Gi-Oh! deals 2023

Are you a fan of the iconic card game, Yu-Gi-Oh!? Then you won’t want to miss these Prime Day deals…

Prime Day is coming on July 11-12 and many shoppers are looking forward to bagging a deal. And if you’re a Yu-Gi-Oh! fan, then you’re in luck as there’s plenty of great deals to be found.

But you don’t have to wait for Prime Day to start, oh no, we’ve found plenty of great deals for you to take advantage of today:

Article continues after ad

Early Yu-Gi-Oh! Prime Day deals

Whilst you can choose to play Yu-Gi-Oh! online or in-person, there’s something special about collecting the cards and expanding your items.

In fact, Yu-Gi-Oh! cards can hold quite some value, with a recent historic $300,000 sale.

So, where you’re searching for Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, merchandise or the anime series, we’ve collated some of the best deals you can find below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Yu-Gi-Oh! card deals

Yu-Gi-Oh! Funko Pop! deals

Funko Pop! Yu-Gi-Oh! has plenty of Funko Pops to collect

There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of finally collecting all of your favorite characters in Funko Pop! form. Yu-Gi-Oh! offers plenty of adorable figures for you to collect, with some great deals too:

Article continues after ad

Yu-Gi-Oh! video game deals

If you’re looking to enjoy the TCG on the Nintendo Switch, you’re in luck with Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution which allows you to build and customize your own deck. The portability of the Switch means you can enjoy Yu-Gi-Oh! anywhere.

The good news? It’s currently 25% off on Amazon:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Blu-ray deals

Fan of the anime? Amazon offers plenty of discounts on the popular movies, on Blu-ray, so you can add to your collection:

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.