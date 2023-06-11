Xbox reveals 1TB Xbox Series S console coming later this year

During the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox revealed a new carbon black Xbox Series S model that features 1 TB SSD.

When it comes to Xbox’s current generation of consoles, players have the option to go with the standard Xbox Series X and the all-digital Xbox Series S console.

The Xbox Series S model is $200 cheaper than the Series X model, but fans must keep in mind the Series X had a bit stronger hardware alongside a 1TB SSD.

That is until now. Xbox officially announced a slightly more expensive Series S model, featuring a 1 TB SSD model, will be available to purchase in 2023.

Xbox reveals 1TB SSD Xbox Series X

The company announced the new console model during its 2023 Xbox Games Showcase event. The new Xbox Series S will be available in Carbon Black and will feature a 1TB SSD option.

The console will retail at $349.99 USD and will release on September 1, 2023, so Xbox fans won’t have to wait much longer for this new edition to the console family.

While this 1TB Series S is $150 more than the standard Series S model, it does provide a nice middle ground for players who still want to go all-digital but have a bit more storage space than the standard Series S.

