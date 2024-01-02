Larian tackles Xbox save issues with Baldur’s Gate 3 workaround

Larian Studios has developed a workaround for Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox save problems but a permanent fix has yet to be found for the problem.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of 2023’s most popular games, selling over 5 million copies for PC and Playstation 5, and nabbing the top trophy at last year’s Game Awards.

However, players of the Xbox port of the game, which released in early December last year, haven’t enjoyed the same seamless game play experience as players on other platforms have.

Article continues after ad

Troubles with the cloud save functionality on Xbox, caused by a firmware bug, have frustrated players, so Larian have stepped up to try and find solutions.

Article continues after ad

They recently posted a workaround to Twitter, outlining a way for players to use Larian’s own cross-save system to circumvent the problem until a permanent fix can be found.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While this isn’t a genuine fix, Larian have promised to make their cross-save “process more fluid and extend the number of save games that get uploaded in the coming days.”

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the latest in a string of games on the Xbox hit by this cloud save issue, and they’ve applied fixes for various titles affected by the bug previously.

Larian Studios Xbox players will need to use Larian’s cross-save system as a workaround until a permanent fix for the cloud save issue arrives.

While Larian have said Microsoft are aware of the issue and working on the solution, they also warned the holiday season meant teams were working at “lower capacity” so players may have to wait “a while before a proper fix becomes available.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, Xbox players will just have to rely on the workaround to solve their cloud save woes.