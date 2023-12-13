Baldur’s Gate 3 devs “optimistic” on fix for Xbox’s save-deleting bug

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox release has been hampered by a troublesome bug that’s eating save files. Developer Larian Studios has responded to the issue and is confident a fix is inbound.

2023 Game of the Year winner Baldur’s Gate 3 took a while to get to Xbox consoles but it arrived with a bang. The game shadow-dropped on Xbox shortly after it won the year’s biggest award.

Game Director Swen Vincke actually said that this shadow-dropping was a mistake and he forgot to announce the release during The Game Awards. Turns out he was swept up in the thrill of winning six of the eight categories Baldur’s Gate 3 was nominated for.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, despite all the accolades the game has received, there’s an issue. There’s a save-deleting bug for the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 that Microsoft is currently “working to fix”.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 bug in question deletes saved data upon a crash which is a massive concern for Xbox players. In a game that requires the amount of investment of time and effort that Baldur’s Gate 3 does, losing any amount of progress is a major momentum killer.

Article continues after ad

Xbox Support has let players know they are aware of the issue and have given some tips on how to mitigate the save-deleting bug for Baldur’s Gate 3 while they come up with a solution. Larian’s Director of Publishing Michael Douse also commented on the situation explaining that the studio was working with Microsoft to resolve things.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“It’s looking optimistic,” Douse revealed. “Not as simple as just patching the game itself, so kudos to the green team for being so on top.” It appears the team at Microsoft is working on an update for Xbox consoles that should give a permanent solution to the problem.

Article continues after ad

In the interim, Douse directed players to the steps that Microsoft suggested to minimize the potential of experiencing this Baldur’s Gate 3 save-deleting bug. “Good news is it shouldn’t be present on the Xbox retail version, so long as your Xbox firmware is up to date,” Douse finished.

Hopefully, the issue is resolved quickly enough and Xbox players can get back to enjoying the Game of the Year without fear.

Article continues after ad

If you need something to do while you wait, we’ve got a bunch of Baldur’s Gate 3 guides that should help in your adventure through the Forgotten Realms.

Article continues after ad

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they?