How to make a Windows 11 bootable USB: Where to get installation media & more

Wondering how to make a Windows 11 bootable USB? We’ve got you covered with how to make a bootable USB of your own and generate your own installation media.

Having a Windows 11 bootable USB drive is always handy. It’s for those cases where you might need to repair your gaming PC, or if you want to install an OS onto any given system. There are various ways to get a bootable USB drive, especially since you will no longer be burning a disk or inserting multiple floppy disks into your PC anymore.

You will also need a bootable USB when building a new gaming PC, or you might even wish to do it when installing a new CPU or GPU into your system. Regardless, it’s always good to have a fresh Windows installation every 3-5 years as it can occasionally make your PC slightly snappier after getting rid of bloatware that might have accumulated on your system, making it slightly slower.

Before doing this, you might also want to back up whatever files you like onto an external drive first, as you can lose data while upgrading or doing a fresh install on a system that might already have data on it.

There are several different methods to create a bootable Windows 11 USB, but we’ll guide you through every method, so you have the widest range of options available to you. Though, all you will need is an empty USB drive that’s at least 8GB in size in order to make one.

How to make a Windows 11 bootable USB using Media Creation Tool

The easiest way to make a bootable Windows 11 USB is by using Microsoft’s official Media Creation Tool. This will pretty much do everything for you, including downloading Windows 11 onto the USB drive after formatting it. The first thing you need to do is to arm yourself with an appropriately-sized USB drive and download the following tool.

After you have downloaded it, follow these steps:

Connect your USB Drive to your PC

Open “mediacreationtool.exe” after your download is complete

Select the language and version of Windows you want in the dropdown list

Select “USB Flash Drive” when choosing which media to use

Select your USB drive under the “Removable Drive” list

After clicking “Next” after selecting your USB drive, the Media Creation Tool will then begin downloading your selected version of Windows 11 to the USB drive. This can take some time if you have a slower connection, but do not unplug your USB drive yet, unless you want to repeat this process again.

Once the download is complete, the Windows 11 bootable USB will be ready, so all you need to do is plug it into a PC in order to install Windows 11.

How to make a bootable Windows 11 USB with Rufus

Rufus is an open-source alternative to the proprietary Windows media creation tool, but you’ll first need to arm yourself with an image file (or .iso) file of Windows 11 first. This is actually very easy to acquire, and we’ll link you to Microsoft’s official download below. Be sure that you have enough space to download the file, as it is around 5.2GB in size.

Once you have that downloaded, you’ll then need to get your hands on Rufus, which you can find here. Then, make sure you follow the steps below.

Open the latest version of Rufus

Press the “SELECT” button

Navigate to your downloads and select the Windows 11 .iso file

(Optional) Under “Volume Label”, name your bootable Windows 11 USB drive

Press the “START” button

Then, Rufus will present you with a dropdown containing several options. We recommend removing the requirement to have an online Microsoft account, as it will help during the setup of your system, especially if your networking drivers have not been installed yet.

You should only tinker with the rest of the options if you know what they all mean. After making your selections, click “OK”. Rufus will then warn that you will be erasing all data currently stored on the drive. Click “Ok” to erase the drive and begin the installation process.

Then, once complete, you will have a brand-new Windows 11 bootable USB, customized to your own preferences.

How to make a Windows 11 bootable USB using Command Prompt

You can make a Windows 11 bootable USB through the command prompt, which should be for users who are used to using the command prompt only, as the previous methods are much simpler than going this route. Though, if you are still keen on using it, download the official Windows 11 .iso file first.

Once downloaded, run the Windows Command Prompt as an administrator and plug in the USB drive you wish to use. Then, follow these instructions. Be warned, as this is not for the faint of heart.

Type “diskpart” and press enter. This should open up the Diskpart application.

In Diskpart, type “list disk” in order to bring up a list of drives attached to your PC.

Identify and find the disk number of your preferred USB drive.

Type “select disk X” and replace the X with the number of your USB drive.

Type “clean” in order to delete everything off of the selected drive.

Then, type “create partition primary” and press enter to make a brand-new partition on the drive.

Type “select partition 1” in order to select the partition you just made and press enter.

To make the drive bootable, format the partition by typing “format FS=FAT32 quick” and press enter.

Assign a drive letter to the USB by typing “assign letter=X” and replacing X with your chosen drive letter.

Type exit and press enter. If diskpart is open in another window, return to the command prompt.

In command prompt, type “PowerShell Mount-DiskImage -ImagePath “(Drive path of Windows 11 .iso file”

Then relaunch diskpart by typing “diskpart” once more.

Type “list volume” in order to attain the drive letter for the mounted Windows 11 .iso file, remember this, as you will need it later.

Type exit to return to the command prompt.

Then, type the drive letter for the location of the mounted Windows 11 .iso file and press enter. (e.g “D:”)

Then, type “cd boot”, press enter and follow up with “bootsect /nt60 (USB drive letter):”

Type “xcopy (Your mounted Windows .iso image letter):*.* (your USB drive letter):\ /E /F /H” and press enter.

Then, the command will copy all Windows 11 installation files over to the USB drive, and you will have a bootable Windows 11 USB drive. The other methods are a lot simpler to use, so try those first.