Baldur’s Gate 3 devs explain how to fix Xbox deleting saves as players lose progress

Baldur’s Gate 3’s developers announced a temporary workaround for the memory issues on Xbox Series X/S, allowing players to keep their saves.

Xbox Series X/S fans had to wait a while before they could play Baldur’s Gate 3, as PC and PS5 players had access to the game over the summer, while the Xbox port was announced after The Game Awards, finally launching in December 2023.

Unfortunately for the Xbox Series X/S owners of the world, their port of Baldur’s Gate 3 was riddled with save issues. Many fans reported their save data being deleted, which is extremely worrying for a game that can easily last over 100 hours for a single playthrough.

The holiday season ended with no resolution for Baldur’s Gate 3’s save issues on Xbox Series X/S. Luckily, Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has offered their own solution, though it requires a bit of messing around to get running.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 devs explain how to fix Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox Series X/S save issues

In a post on the official Larian Studios Twitter/X channel, the developers addressed the Baldur’s Gate 3 save issues that keep occurring on Xbox Series X/S. It’s possible to get around this by activating cross-platform saves in-game.

To use this method, you need to create an account on Larian’s website, then in Baldur’s Gate 3, go to the Options setting in the main menu. Go to the Gameplay tab and select “cross-saves”, while linking your Larian and Xbox accounts.

From this point on, your 5 most recent saves will be uploaded to Larian’s servers via cloud saving. If the bug occurs again, you will need to reactivate the cross-save functionality in Baldur’s Bate 3, giving you access to the most recent saves that were uploaded.

It’s frustrating that this method is even necessary, but at least it offers one way around the save deletion issue. As mentioned, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a mammoth game with some difficult boss battles, so a way to keep your saves safe is welcome, at least for now.

It’s unclear when Baldur’s Gate 3’s save issues will be fixed on Xbox Series X/S, but Larian is confident that it won’t take long. For the time being, fans will need to rely on Larian’s servers and cloud saves to ensure that their save file is banished to the Nine Hells.

