Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 14 patch notes: Patch 5 for Mac, crash fixes, more

The latest update for Baldur’s Gate 3 makes various fixes and brings the massive Patch 5 to players on Mac.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received yet another Hotfix.

Following the game’s surprise Xbox launch last week and the massive Patch 5 that released late last month, developer Larian Studios is continuing to smooth out issues in the game – this time even pushing out an update during their own holiday party.

Here’s everything Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 14 does.

What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 14 Patch Notes

Larian Studios

The biggest thing Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 14 does is bring Patch 5 to Mac. The major content update – which adds epilogues, Astarion romance fixes, Honor and Custom Modes, and much more – was released on November 30 for other platforms. However, Larian said at the time Mac players would have to wait a bit longer.

Outside of that, the update addresses a variety of potential crashes and some Xbox-related issues.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 patch notes

Larian Studios

Larian Studios’ patch notes can be found here.

Fixes