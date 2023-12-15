Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 14 patch notes: Patch 5 for Mac, crash fixes, more

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 14 patch notes: Patch 5 for Mac, crash fixes, moreLarian Studios
The latest update for Baldur’s Gate 3 makes various fixes and brings the massive Patch 5 to players on Mac.
Baldur’s Gate 3 has received yet another Hotfix.
Following the game’s surprise Xbox launch last week and the massive Patch 5 that released late last month, developer Larian Studios is continuing to smooth out issues in the game – this time even pushing out an update during their own holiday party.
Here’s everything Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 14 does.
What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 14 Patch Notes
The biggest thing Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 14 does is bring Patch 5 to Mac. The major content update – which adds epilogues, Astarion romance fixes, Honor and Custom Modes, and much more – was released on November 30 for other platforms. However, Larian said at the time Mac players would have to wait a bit longer.
Outside of that, the update addresses a variety of potential crashes and some Xbox-related issues.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 patch notes
Larian Studios’ patch notes can be found here.
Fixes
- Fixed a potential crash when trying to load a savegame in Honour Mode.
- Fixed a potential crash when a second player joins on split-screen.
- Allocated additional memory to fix a crash during the initial cloud sync on Xbox.
- Fixed a potential Xbox crash relating to DLCs.
- Fixed a crash related to cloths.
- Fixed a potential crash.
- Fixed the DC for pickpocketing a container not accounting for the weight and value of the items inside the container.
- Fixed a potential blocker if the host disconnects their Xbox wireless controller while there is a virtual keyboard on screen.
- Fixed a possible crash when trading with NPCs in the Underdark while a party character is near a bibberbang.
- Fixed a potential crash when reloading a save that was done during a cinematic.
- Added a feature to serialize cross-save download and upload requests to avoid crashes on Xbox when multiple big saves are syncing simultaneously.