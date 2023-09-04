Starfield streamer’s pronoun outburst sparks backlash from Hasan, Pokimane, more

Starfield’s inclusion of pronouns had one streamer throwing a tantrum in rage. The expletive-filled rant caught the attention of major streamers who have thoroughly roasted the original poster.

Starfield’s early access period has been divisive, to say the least. While some are having a ball with the game’s shipbuilder, certain prominent streamers have been less than impressed.

Many players are frustrated with Starfield’s slow start taking hours to get to a point where they’re having any fun. Some have even said that the low review scores from certain outlets were deserved.

So, with all this legitimate critique of Bethesda’s newest RPG, what’s got New Zealand-based content creator Heel VS Babyface in a tizzy? Pronouns. So much so that he flipped his lid in a viral rant that has the likes of Hasan, Pokimane, and The Act Man all dunking on him.

Heel VS Babyface accused Bethesda of ruining his immersion by including the option to select pronouns in Starfield, among other things. “I love nothing more than being dragged out (of the game) at every f**king conceivable opportunity so that you can f**king ‘current day’ us,” he screeched into the camera.

The comments were less than kind to Heel VS Babyface with big names weighing in on his baffling take. Pokimane was short and sweet calling the screaming fit “embarrassing”.

The Act Man raised an interesting rebuttal regarding the very limited inclusion of pronouns throughout Starfield. “Gorilla-shaped man on the verge of crying because Starfield lets you pick pronouns at the start of the game and then it’s never brought up again,” he commented.

“Bro should be mad that the menu/maps/UI is confusing, the game is not optimized well for PCs, or that the main quest is kind of dull,” Hasan intoned. “But he’s mad about pronouns he had to choose like in every single game where there’s a character creator.”

Bethesda Trigger Warning: Starfield’s Character Creator will ask if you’re a she, him, or they.

Heel VS Babyface’s rant is primarily based on the game’s character creator. Many players have pointed out that in their tens of hours with Starfield, they’ve yet to encounter characters that weren’t cis-gendered.

If you want to keep informed on all things Starfield so that you can offer reasonable takes, we’ve got a ton of coverage here on Dexerto. Check out our early guides for a smooth shuttle launch.

