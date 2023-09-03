Starfield community divided as some claim it takes too long to get good

Starfield launched in early access and has since received a series of controversial low review scores, where the community has been left divided, with many believing the game takes too long to become enjoyable.

Bethesda’s highly anticipated space exploration game launched in early access on September 1, after players have waited years to be able to explore the expansive universe.

With gamers keen to access Starfield as quickly as possible, many have paid extra for early access and have already played for considerable hours. Some fans have been loving it and have provided rave reviews, while others are not so convinced.

Soon after it launched, the game was hit with a large number of controversial low review scores, which has in turn divided the community.

Reddit has since been further divided on the reasons for its low scores, after one player has pointed towards the reason being that: “Less than 6% of players have reached level 10”, according to Starfield.

Some Starfield players say it takes far too long to get good

A Reddit user posted to the Starfield subreddit alongside a screenshot directly from the game with an in-game stat that says: “Only 5.82% of gamers unlocked this,” in regards to the Traveler achievement which is rewarded to each player after they have reached level 10.

“Keep that in mind while reading people’s criticism,” the author of the post said.

Users soon flooded in providing their comments, which divided opinions on the matter of whether or not they should have to put considerable hours in for it to become enjoyable.

“It takes like 10 hours to get to level 10. The first 10 hours of the game shouldn’t be dogsh*t. I don’t need a full workday in a game to give my impressions of it.” One user said.

“I’ve clocked in 12 hours and I’ve been mostly mining rocks.” Another said.

Alternatively, “I’ve been playing for over 11 hours and haven’t even completed the first quest with Sarah yet. The more I play, the more I want to play.” A commenter said.

“I keep trying to do the main quest but every system I jump into has me so damn sidetracked.” Another said.

Overall it seems the game’s pacing suits others perfectly and others not so much, it will therefore be interesting to see how Todd Howard and the Bethesda team tackle these issues in future updates following its full Starfield release on September 6.