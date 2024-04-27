EntertainmentTwitch

Hasan fan partially pays off college tuition by monetizing clips on Twitch

Meera Jacka
Hasan meets a fan at UCLA encampmentTwitch: Hasanabi

HasanAbi was left stunned after meeting a fan whose college tuition was partially paid off by monetizing stream clips of his on Twitch.

American Twitch streamer and YouTuber Hasan Doğan Piker, also known as ‘HasanAbi’ online, recently visited The University of California, Los Angeles to deliver pizza for protesting students and faculty.

While there, the content creator was left in disbelief after a fan attending the college encampment revealed they had been able to partially pay off their tuition by monetizing the streamer’s Twitch clips.

The student explained they were able to do so by running a fan channel on Twitch called ‘HasanAbi_waitingroom‘, which replayed the streamer’s content whenever Hasan was offline.

“You were able to pay your tuition?” Hasan repeated in amazement, stating there was “no way” and asking whether the student was “lying”.

Nonetheless, HasanAbi_waitingroom insisted it was true, admitting he was “proud” of the fan channel. He went on to explain that he was able to make money through reposting due to the popular streamer not copyrighting his content; “I appreciate that.”

Hasan called the student’s efforts “amazing”, thanking him for “doing what you’re doing” and shouting out his fan channel’s handle during the live stream. He later retweeted a clip of the conversation on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “F*** copyright.”

Fans enjoyed the “sweet” and “wholesome” interaction, with one person calling it a “proud father moment”. Another wrote, “Truly one of my favorite things about any online community, and the YouTube channels too. Getting the messages out further and giving people a chance at some financial security is a beautiful thing.”

A viewer on Reddit, however, chose to analyze Hasan’s decision to not copyright his material from a different perspective, writing, “From a capitalist perspective, Hasan has made the calculated judgment that the value he receives from fans, editors, and honest blokes just looking to make money off his content is greater than the value he would receive by aggressively managing his copyright.”

