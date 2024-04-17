Stableronaldo slams Ninja & accuses Pokimane of “stealing” his gambling deal in heated tirade

Twitch star Stableronaldo slammed Pokimane and Ninja in a heated livestream, accusing Poki of “stealing” a gambling deal from him in a rant that’s going viral.

Stableronaldo isn’t mincing words about his feelings toward fellow streamer Pokimane. The ex-Fortnite pro popped off on Poki in an explosive rant during an April 2024 broadcast, where he accused the streamer of “stealing” a gambling deal from him.

He explained that their beef first started during Pokimane’s infamous feud with fellow creator JiDion in 2022, when she supposedly called Ronaldo out without naming him directly.

“She said, ‘To that misogynist streamer who plays Fortnite, I’m not gonna say your name, you don’t know what you’re talking about, so make sure you know what you’re talking about,'” Ronaldo said. “Shut the f*ck up!

“Like bruh, you stole my f*cking gambling deal because you didn’t wanna talk about your ‘fake morals,'” he continued. “Like, you ruined it for others, because you care about yourself. You’re entitled.”

That’s not all; Ronaldo also went after Ninja, saying, “Yeah, and f*ck Tyler Blevins, still to this day. I don’t give a f*ck if he said he’s sorry. If I ever… I’m not gonna say this on stream, but I am not f*ckin’ friends with you. I hope you don’t think I like you.”

Ronaldo’s claims of Pokimane “stealing” his gambling deal likely reference when she and several other high-profile streamers took issue with Twitch allowing gambling content on its platform back in 2022.

Pokimane demanded that Twitch remove such content after prominent streamer Sliker admitted to scamming his fans and fellow creators out of thousands of dollars to fund his gambling addiction, begging streamers like xQc, Ludwig, and Trainwreck for cash.

Later, Twitch made changes to its gambling policy by prohibiting broadcasters from streaming on gambling platforms that are not licensed in the US or don’t provide “sufficient consumer protection.”

Although Ronaldo wasn’t specific in his claims, it’s likely that the streamer feels he missed out on a lucrative gambling deal thanks to the changes Twitch made in response to Pokimane and other broadcasters’ demands.

Twitch: Pokimane Pokimane previously slammed any idea of taking a gambling sponsorship deal and any streamers who defended those who do.

He was outspoken about this change at the time, hitting back at Twitch in a tweet appearing to take issue with the platform’s permission toward hot tub streams.

Ronaldo’s beef with Ninja is nothing new, either. The two streamers clashed in summer 2023 after Ninja called Ronaldo “washed” and mocked his viewership.

In response, Ronaldo revealed that he’d turned down a $18,000 per-month deal to move to Facebook Gaming, choosing to stay loyal to his community on Twitch as opposed to Ninja’s infamous move to Mixer years prior.

“You sold out,” Ronaldo hit back. “Said f*ck all your viewers, f*ck your community, and sold out for $50 million on a dead f*cking platform, because all you give a f*ck [about] is money. That’s why you’re projecting on me, because you’re a little b*tch.”

Thus far, neither Pokimane nor Ninja have responded to Ronaldo’s latest claims, leaving fans curious to see if they’ll react.