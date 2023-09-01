Starfield photo mode has a hidden feature that makes your game way cooler

Starfield Early Access has a hidden feature that makes the gaming experience way better than they anticipated. The latest Bethesda outing has many secrets to uncover, but here’s how the game’s surprise feature works.

Recently, one of the most anticipated video game releases ever made its maiden foray into the cosmos. The early access phase of Starfield, an ambitious space exploration game by Bethesda, has begun, allowing players to set out on interplanetary adventures before the game’s official release.

Players can finally become space explorers in the game and experience what Bethesda has in store for them in their next AAA outing, as pre-orders of the game and its peripherals continue to rise.

Despite the fact that early access has been available for less than a day, players are enjoying the sci-fi adventure and are now discovering easter eggs and hidden features during their playthrough. A Reddit user discovered a feature that turns in-game snapshots captured with the photo mode into loading screens.

If you’re willing to try out this feature yourself, here’s how it works.

How to use Starfield’s Photo mode to create custom loading screens

It may come as a surprise to Starfield players that the game’s photo mode can be utilized to make custom loading screens. The photo mode is accessible both through the scanner and the game’s menu.

You can then take stunning photographs of your character, environment, or even your ship as it travels through space. As soon as you click a picture, it is saved to the game’s photo gallery, which can be accessed from the main menu.

Bethesda Your captured shots will be visible in the photo gallery.

Now here’s the catch: whichever image you have in your photo gallery will be used by the game as loading screens at random intervals throughout your gameplay. Consider it being similar to a screensaver for your Windows PC, as it randomly displays pictures from your image gallery.

While there is no specific in-game editor to create a loading screen from scratch, you can still see your photography skills come to fruition, when an image you clicked is converted into a loading screen.

So, there you have it, that's everything you need to know about the hidden feature in Starfield.

Once you’ve successfully made a custom loading screen, why not check out our Starfield page and other guides?

