Starfield fans over the moon for themed Xbox Series X console wrap

Microsoft unveiled an Xbox Series X console wrap inspired by Starfield, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on one.

Xbox and console customization have long gone hand-in-hand, specifically dating back to the 360 days with Faceplates.

Sony more or less revived the Faceplates idea with PlayStation 5’s swappable Console Covers, which could become quite the hot commodity given how quickly the Spider-Man 2 covers sold out.

Since the start of this generation, Xbox has released its fair share of themed consoles. However, it’s clear Microsoft’s gaming division wants back into the swappable cover space. Unsurprisingly, the eagerly-anticipated Starfield is helping lead the charge.

Xbox announces a Starfield-themed Series X console wrap

Xbox has unveiled stylized console wraps that attach to the Series X hardware. Three were detailed in an Xbox Wire post, with one modeled after Starfield set to launch first.

The Starfield wrap takes inspiration from the game’s “colorful Constellation ribbon” and perfectly complements Xbox’s Starfield-themed controller and headset. Microsoft plans to release the console wrap on October 18 for $49.99 – pre-orders are already live on Xbox.com.

Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo wraps will cost $44.99 when they become available on November 10. But, of course, it’s the Starfield design that countless Xbox faithful are most interested in purchasing.

Responses to the above post about Starfield’s Xbox console wrap suggest fans are eager to grab one for themselves. One person wrote, “This is slick! Good job Xbox, I think I’ll be copping the Starfield one!”

“Omg, that Starfield cover looks beautiful. I need it!!” reads a comment from another fan. Says a different post, “Love it! I can finally play dress up with my XSX.”

And in response to fans concerned about potential heating issues, Xbox assured: “We’ve designed and tested these to make sure [there are] no cooling issues with these Console Wraps. We triple-checked.”

While these wraps won’t arrive until several weeks after Starfield’s launch, the RPG’s incredible size indicates players will still be knee-deep in the Settled Systems.