Starfield players desperate for missing travel feature to be added

There’s no doubt that Bethesda’s newest RPG is massive, but a lack of a proper Starfield map has left players scratching their heads.

Starfield is the long-awaited sci-fi, RPG that has already become a phenomenon. In fact, people were so desperate to play it that they ended up stealing copies of it! Those who waited for its proper release have contributed to Starfield overtaking Baldur’s Gate 3 as the de facto Steam title.

Article continues after ad

It’s not all been plain sailing though – despite some impressive displays of creativity from the player base. Some criticism has been directed toward the game’s NPCs and their facial expressions. In addition to this, the lack of a proper map has also caused some confusion.

Article continues after ad

Lack of Starfield map called “awful”

Reddit user flash246 argued that “Not having a city map is awful.

“Already annoyed at the fact of having no map! new Atlantis is huge and I absolutely hate having to follow a blue marker to get around. When I don’t have a mission active, I just feel lost.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

They concluded: “Once mods are rolling out, I can guarantee that’ll be one of the more popular requests.”

It should be pointed out that there is a map system in the game. However, it requires players to head to kiosks in the train stations. On the other hand, in the words of a Starfield player: “It’s not a map though, just a text list. Truly baffling to not have a map.”

Article continues after ad

Another player chimed in by saying: “Definitely. You can use the Scanner to get a path to your objective, but that’s really not enough,” and one more user added: “Can’t believe they left this out! So frustrating trying to find your way around.”

Article continues after ad

Some of the player base doesn’t mind the omission as it leads to more natural investigative exploring, whereas many others think it’s a vital quality-of-life feature that should be mandatory. It’s now a case of seeing if Bethesda adds the gameplay touch at some point. In the meantime, check out the return of a legendary Skyrim meme to Starfield.