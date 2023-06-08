New Starfield Xbox controller & headset leak ahead of Microsoft showcase

Microsoft is preparing to imminently drop a brand-new controller colorway for the upcoming open-world space adventure Starfield. But, some people already have their hands on the peripheral.

With hype for Bethesda Game Studios’ upcoming spacefaring adventure Starfield rapidly gaining traction, it appears that a handful of tie-in peripherals from Microsoft have leaked online. Microsoft’s official showcase is due to take place on June 11, with a Starfield Direct also happening on the same day.

Retailers have already been seen stocking shelves with some of the presumably limited-edition kit, and some gamers already have had their hands on them.

Both the controller and headset are adorned in a gorgeous-looking Starfield-themed colorway, with accents of grey and gold on a white peripheral. There’s a distinct space-age look. One of our favorite touches is on the controller, where you can see a transparent trigger button. The light color flourishes also look excellent, and make for a fantastic-looking pair of peripherals.

The controller also comes adorned with textured hand grips, much like the company’s anniversary controller. The rest of the controller looks fairly standard: Don’t expect much more than a standard headset and controller.

You’ll have to pay the price

Certain retailers have also published their pricing for the controller itself, which has been found retailing for all the way up to 90 Euros at a French retailer, according to WCCFTech. Considering that a standard pad costs just two-thirds of that price normally, you might have to pay out of pocket for this colorway.

Microsoft is no stranger to releasing exclusive colorways for their controllers, and while there have been some clearly impressive thoughts put into the peripherals themselves. But, we would have liked to have seen some equally futuristic hall sensors in the sticks, but that seems fairly unlikely.

We’re expecting the headset and controller to be announced on June 11, where we might also see some official pricing. Here’s to hoping that it’s not too expensive for us non-spacefaring humans of Earth.