Starfield fans want Bethesda to keep some of the “jank” in after day 1 patch leak

Starfield eve is upon us and as players get set to lift off, some are requesting Bethesda leave the game just a little busted. Following the leak of the day one patch, fans of the game found one bug they’d like to keep.

Starfield’s launch is imminent and in less than 24 hours, players (who shelled out for the Premium Edition) will finally have their hands on the game. Most players are pretty hyped for the release but it’s not without some detractors.

Some of the criticisms hold more weight than others. The controversy surrounding the “boundary reached” issue springs to mind. Others are a little harder to take seriously like one misguided soul criticizing the graphics of an actual image of Mars.

The experience of select content creators and media outlets with early access has been used to formulate Starfield’s day one patch. Fans on the game’s Subreddit have latched onto a particular patch note as an example of bugs that should be left alone. If only for hilarity’s sake.

The patch note in question reads: “Fixed a rare issue that could cause Companions to float in the air.” Reddit user u/ScuttleMeta remarked that this particular note made them “sad that this game is getting more polished.”

“I almost wish we could keep some bugs in,” they explained. “I think I would genuinely die from laughter if I turned around and just watched VASCO slowly floating away like a balloon.”

Other users were in firm agreement saying that “jank” was a core part of the Bethesda RPG experience. We’ve all encountered flailing character models or been launched into Skyrim’s very own space program, haven’t we?

One fan joked that the original poster had misunderstood the intent of Starfield’s day one patch. “They fixed the issue because it was rare. Now it’s more common,” they added sardonically.

Bethesda We too would like to see VASCO fly, but maybe with a jetpack or something.

These fans may be a little disappointed given that Xbox head Matt Booty claimed Starfield will have “the fewest bugs” of any Bethesda launch. That is good news for most players awaiting Starfield though.

If you’re as eager as we are to jump into Starfield, check out all of our pre-release coverage and guides to start your space-faring adventure right.

