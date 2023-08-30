Starfield hater duped by real NASA images gets roasted for criticizing Mars’ ‘graphics’

An overeager Starfield hater got caught out while criticizing the graphics of what they thought were in-game images. The only problem, they were photos taken by NASA of the actual Mars.

Starfield is getting close and fans who purchased the premium edition are just days away from launching into Bethesda’s next big RPG. Excitement for the game is at a fever pitch and it’s already managed to knock Baldur’s Gate 3 off the top of Steam charts.

Article continues after ad

Some of the excitement has been dampened by concerns from parts of the eager player base regarding the recent ‘boundary reached’ leaks. While there’s debate about whether these particular Starfield criticisms hold any weight, some critiques definitely don’t.

Article continues after ad

One person eager to disparage Starfield has been hung out to dry on the Starfield Subreddit after an error in judgment. They urged people to wait for the final build of the game because some images taken of Mars by the NASA rover weren’t up to their graphical standards.

Article continues after ad

Now look, Starfield hype is at critical levels so we can understand seeing a photo of something space-related and immediately thinking it had something to do with the game. Unfortunately for the would-be critic, the tweet they were referencing clearly stated they were NASA images.

Fans in the Subreddit were quick to lampoon this “peak gamer moment” with their own sardonic remarks. “Earth has outdated graphics, it’s literally billions of years old and it still looks the same just with some addons,” one user quipped.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others in the thread turned the discussion to the torrent of recent hate towards Starfield. One claimed that people were “desperate to see the game fail”.

“They were complaining you can’t land on a Gas Giant. They have no logic,” said one user in reference to a viral tweet criticizing Starfield. That too has been thoroughly flamed by prospective players of the game.

Starfield lifts off on September 1 for those who’ve pre-ordered the Premium Edition and September 6 for Standard Edition owners. It comes to Game Pass day one meaning anyone who hasn’t pulled the trigger will be able to enjoy it at the same time as Standard edition players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more on Starfield, check out our pre-release coverage and guides:

Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode? | All Starfield skills | Will Starfield have mod support? | Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | How big is Starfield? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5?