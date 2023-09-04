Starfield players discover this Skyrim trick has returned with a catch

The “quintessential” bucket trick from Skyrim has returned in Starfield to the delight of longtime Bethesda fans.

Not long after Skyrim’s late 2011 release, players stumbled across an exploit that made the act of stealing far simpler.

The trick involved placing a bucket atop the head of whomever a player wanted to rip off. Theoretically, a user could walk into an NPC’s home, drop a bucket over their head, then take valuable items because the object blocked their line of sight.

Article continues after ad

Many were surprised to learn that this sneaky pickpocketing trick even worked in Fallout 4. Shopkeeps across the wasteland didn’t stand a chance. But it seems Bethesda finally decided enough was enough when it came to Starfield.

Article continues after ad

Skyrim’s infamous bucket trick returns to Starfield – with a catch

“Thrilled to see the return of a quintessential BGS mechanic,” reads the caption of a Reddit post whose accompanying screenshot shows a Starfield NPC donning interesting headwear.

This particular image, along with several others, confirms that the Skyrim bucket trick has returned for the lastest Bethesda RPG. Another Redditor shared a similar screenshot and joked, “Yep, this is a Bethesda game alright.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

But with respect to the bucket trick’s return in Starfield, most people have just one question. Does it serve as a sneaking and stealth cheat akin to Skyrim and Fallout 4? According to PCGamer, “a humble bucket is no longer fit for the job” of blocking an NPC’s vision.

Article continues after ad

So while an NPC won’t react to players placing buckets on their heads, they’ll still cry foul if something gets stolen on their watch.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, this brings up discussions about another infamous Bethesda feature – jank. Company executive Pete Hines has already defended the janky gameplay critiques, implying it’s the cost of making risky experiences that hinge on “player freedom.”

The generally positive reception to the role-playing title as a whole suggests most players appreciate the trade-off.