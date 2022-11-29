Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has a few species that only evolve when traded with another player, so you’ll need to find a friend if you want to complete your Pokedex.

Although most Pokemon evolve naturally as you level them up in Scarlet & Violet, some creatures have special requirements that need to be met first, like achieving a high friendship level or giving them an Evolution Stone.

One of the most obscure methods is trade evolution, a long-running feature that requires you to trade a Pokemon with another trainer before it will evolve. Some Pokemon even need to be holding a specific item when traded.

There’s often no explanation for these evolutions in the game, so to help you out, we’ve put together a list of all the Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet that need to be traded to evolve, as well as instructions on how to do that.

The Pokemon Company

All trade evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Here are all of the Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet that can only evolve when traded, as well as any items they need to be holding:

Pokemon Evolved Pokemon Held Item Haunter Gengar – Scyther Scizor Metal Coat Slowpoke Slowking King’s Rock

Scyther needs to hold a Metal Coat and Slowpoke needs to hold a King’s Rock when traded in order for them to evolve, but Haunter does not need to hold an item.

It’s worth mentioning that you can actually get a Gengar by trading a Pinchurchin with an NPC in Levincia, which saves you doing an online trade – we’ve got more information on that here.

How to trade Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

The Pokemon Company

If you want to trade with friends, then you’ll need to choose Poke Portal from the pause menu. Scroll down to Link Trade and set up a Link Code that you can share with the person you’ll be trading with.

You can do this locally in Offline Mode, or with friends anywhere in the world in Online Mode. Simply press the L button to connect or disconnect from the internet when you’re on the Poke Portal menu.

You can also take part in Surprise Trades with random trainers online, but we wouldn’t recommend using that for trade evolutions as there’s no guarantee you’ll ever get your now-evolved Pokemon back!

Now you know how to trade evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, take a look at some of our other guides below:

