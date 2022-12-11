Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has plenty of Pokemon with different forms, including the multi-type Bird Oricorio. Here’s how to find both forms of Indeedee in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a few new Pokemon with multiple different forms, such as the Mimicry Pokemon, Tatsugiri or the Parrot Pokemon, Squawkabilly.

Game Freak even brought back Pokemon from past generations with multiple different forms, like Vivillon, Flabebe, and Lycanroc.

One of those returning Pokemon is Oricorio, which has four different forms depending on the area it is found in and the items used on it. Here’s how trainers can find Oricorio’s different forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Oricorio in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Pokemon Company Pom-pom Style Oricorio is the earliest form trainers can find in the wild.

Oricorio is an interesting case in Scarlet & Violet. While it has four different forms, only two of those forms can be found in the wild: the Pom-pom and Baile Style.

Trainers can find Pom-Pom Style Oricorio to the east of Los Platos while Baile Style Oricorio is found around Artazon city.

Unfortunately, Pa’u and Sensu Style Oricorio cannot be found around Paldea at all. Thankfully, there is still an easy way for trainers to access each of Oricorio’s four forms.

The Pokemon Company Baile Style Oricorio is found around is fittingly found around Artazon town and can help against the Gym Leader, Brassius.

How to get every Oricorio form

The Pokemon Company Oricorio’s Pa’u Style is only available through Pink Nectar.

As stated above, only the Pom-pom and Baile Style Oricorios are found in the wild. Thankfully, trainers can buy Nectar that can change Oricorio’s Style once per item.

To purchase these Nectars, trainers simply need to go to any Delibird Presents store after earning three Gym Badges. Under the ‘General Goods’ tab, players can buy as many of the four different colored Nectar as they want to change their Oricorio’s form at will.

Each of Oricorio’s different Styles has a different type. Pom-pom Style is Electric/Flying, Baile Style is Fire/Flying, Pa’u Style is Psychic/Flying, and Sensu Style is Ghost/Flying.

The Pokemon Company Oricorio’s Sensu Style is only available through Purple Nectar.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Oricorio in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

