Where to find Flabebe, Floette, & Florges in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Those looking to fully complete the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will need to see or catch all of Flabebe’s different flower forms. Here’s everything players need to know about finding Flabebe, Floette, and Florges in Paldea.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a handful of Pokemon with multiple different forms like Vivillon and Lycanroc.
The Flabebe evolutionary line also returns in Generation 9, which includes five different colored flower forms to collect that are distinct in the player’s Pokedex.
Thankfully, all of these forms can be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with a bit of effort. Here’s everything players need to know about finding the Single Bloom Pokemon family in Scarlet & Violet.
Where to find Flabebe in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Flabebe is mainly found in southern and western Paldea, and players who explore the starting area can even find it fairly early on in their adventure. Additionally, Flabebe are typically found floating above flower patches and fields.
Trainers can find Flabebe in the following locations:
- South Province (Area One) – top left corner before the south Mesagoza entrance
- South Province (Area Four)
- West Province (Area One) along the coast of the West Paldean Sea
Where to find Floette in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Unlike Flabebe, its evolution Floette is found in quite a few more areas. However, just like its pre-evolution, Floette is found floating near flower patches and fields.
Players looking to catch Floette can find it in the following areas:
- South Province (Area One) – top left corner before the south Mesagoza entrance
- South Province (Area Four)
- South Province (Area Six)
- Asado Desert – the bottom left corner
- North Province (Area Three) – outside of Ortega’s base
- Tagtree Thicket
- North Province (Area One)
- North Province (Area Two)
- East Paldean Sea – the island of the coast of Levincia
Where to find Florges in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Florges is a rare encounter in Paldea and is only found in North Province (Area Three) outside of Ortega’s base. Like its pre-evolutions, it is found near flowers.
How to evolve Flabebe and Floette
Trainers who used Flabebe in Generation 6 will be familiar with how it evolves as it has not changed in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. To evolve Flabebe simply raise it to level 19. Floette will evolve into Florges after using a Shiny Stone.
It’s also important to note that Flabebe comes in five distinct different forms which usually mirror the flower patches they’re found near. Flabebe can carry a Red, Yellow, Orange, Blue, or White flower which will stay consistent through its evolutions.
And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Flabebe, Floette, and Florges in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
