Where to find Rockruff & Lycanroc Forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to catch and evolve Rockruff into three different forms of Lycanroc while exploring the Paldea region. Below is everything you need to know to find and catch it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will include many exciting species from recent generations, including the Rock-type “puppy” Pokemon Rockruff. Originally introduced in Generation 7’s Alola region, Rockruff is an adorable teammate, and can evolve into one of three different forms of Lycanroc depending on the time of day.

Rockruff will join several different Gen-9 exclusive dog Pokemon in Paldea. This will include Fidough, Greavard, and Maschiff. Each of the dogs offers different benefits to players. However, many find adding Rockruff to their teams is both useful and nostalgic.

Below, trainers can see where to find Rockruff and Lycanroc in the wild areas of Paldea, and how to evolve Rockruff into the desired form of Lycanroc.

Where to find Rockruff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to find and catch Rockruff will locate it in the rocky parts of Southwest Paldea:

Asado Desert

West Province (Area One)

Upper South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

Upper South Province (Area Six)

Upper East Province (Area One)

The Pokemon Company Rockruff is found in the southwestern part of Paldea

Where to find Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to add Lycanroc to their team will need to go to the rocky areas of Paldea at the correct time of day:

South Province (Area Six)

Below Glaseado Mountain

Zapapico

Around the inland portion of Casseroya Lake.

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Three)

The Pokemon Company Lycanroc can be found around the rocky parts of Paldea

Lycanroc’s form will change depending on the time of day. Midday form will appear in the morning and afternoon, while Midnight form will appear at night.

How to evolve Rockruff into Lycanroc

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers will need to make some choices before evolving their Rockruff.

Those who want the Midday form will need to evolve it during the day at level 25 while those looking for Midnight form will need to evolve it at night at level 25.

However, for those hoping to obtain the “Dusk” form of Lycanrock will need to do a few extra steps. First, Rockruff will need to have the ability “Own Tempo”. Then it will need to evolve between 7 PM and 7:59 PM real time at level 25.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

