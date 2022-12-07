Where to find Scatterbug, Spewpa, & Vivillon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet reintroduced the Vivillon family of Bug-types, which can have over 18 different unique wing patterns. Here’s how to find the Scatterbug family in Generation 9.

In every mainline Pokemon generation, there is always an early-game Bug-type to help players fill out their team in the beginning of their adventure.

While players may be tempted to stick with the newly introduced Tarountula and Spidops, there are plenty of returning options like the Scatterbug evolutionary family.

Additionally, players trying to fill out their Pokedex completely may want to see every one of Vivillon’s different wing patterns. So, here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Scatterbug in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers won’t have to search hard to find Scatterbug as it’s one of the earliest Pokemon trainers will encounter at the start of their journey.

It can be commonly found populating the areas leading up to Los Platos during the game’s tutorial section with Nemona.

Specifically, Scatterbug is found in the following areas:

Cabo Poco

Poco Path

Los Platos – the outskirts of the town

Just before Mesagoza’s south entrance

The Pokemon Company Scatterbug is one of the earliest Pokemon players can encounter in Paldea.

Where to find Spewpa in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers who want to skip straight to Spewpa won’t have to search hard either. Spewpa is found in two areas in southern Paldea: the area surrounding Los Platos and South Province (Area Four).

The Pokemon Company Spewpa is only found in two areas in southern Paldea.

Where to find Vivillon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sadly, trainers cannot find Vivillon out in the wild at all. As such, they will need to evolve Spewpa into Vivillon to fully register it in the Pokedex.

The Pokemon Company Unfortunately, trainers cannot find Vivillon in the wild around Paldea.

How to evolve Scatterbug and Spewpa

In line with other early-game Bug-type Pokemon, Scatterbug and Spewpa will both evolve at very low levels. Scatterbug will evolve at level 9, while Spewpa evolves at level 12.

As such, trainers wanting to use Vivillon straight away should have no trouble at all.

The Pokemon Company Scatterbug is an easy Bug/Flying-type Pokemon to train up.

How to obtain all Vivillon patterns

Unfortunately for trainers looking to own all of Vivillons different wing patterns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you can’t do so in the Switch game alone.

This is because every Spewpa evolved in Scarlet & Violet will turn into a Vivillon with the Fancy pattern no matter where it’s evolved. As such, players who want to collect every different pattern will need to rely on either Pokemon Go or a previous collection in Pokemon Home.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

