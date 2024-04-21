GamingPokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Urshifu Single-Strike best moveset

Cassidy Stephenson
Urshifu Single Strike build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Looking to build Urshifu to follow the Single-Strike Style in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Keep reading for more information.

Thanks to The Indigo Disk DLC, the Generation 9 games brought back the Fighting-type bear Kubfu. The Pokemon first appeared in Sword & Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC but has returned for Scarlet & Violet’s final expansion.

Kubfu’s introduction naturally brought Urshifu to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one of the more powerful creatures in the Pokedex.

If you’re looking to maximize Urshifu’s potential in Scarlet and Violet, keep reading to learn its best moveset, nature, and more.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet best Urshifu Single-Strike moveset

PokemonMovesetAbilityNatureHeld ItemTera Type
Urshifu sprite– Swords Dance
– Close Combat
– Sucker Punch
– Wicked Blow 		Unseen FistAdamant (+Atk, – Sp. ATK)Focus Sash Dark

This Urshifu Single-Strike build focuses on powering up the Pokemon by using Swords Dance to raise its Attack in two stages. This will cause Urshifu to hit even harder with STAB moves like Close Combat and Wicked Blow.

As for its Held Item, you should put on a Focus Sash on Urshifu for it to survive one hit to put Swords Dance into play. Unseen Fist is Urshifu’s only available ability, which lets the user deal damage with attacks that make physical contact through protection moves like Protect and Spiky Shield.

We recommend picking a Dark Tera Type for Urshifu to increase the power of its Dark moves, Sucker Punch and Wicked Blow.

Urshifu Single-Strike build alternatives

If you’re looking for another setup for Urshifu, you could run it with a Steel Tera Type instead of a Dark Tera Type to prevent it from getting demolished with Fairy-type attacks. This would also grant it STAB if it learns the move Iron Head.

Other than Focus Sash, we recommend the Life Orb as an alternative item to increase the damage of the holder’s moves by 30%, but lose 10% of their HP each time they’re used.

That’s everything you need to know about building Urshifu Single-Strike style in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out more of our guides on the game below:

