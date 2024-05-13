GamingPokemon

Pokemon VGC dominated by surprise Sword & Shield legendary

Nathan Ellingsworth
Pokemon TCG key art shows the Sword & Shield legendary ZamazentaThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet pro players are settling into the latest rotation rules, and with one choice of Legendary Pokemon now allowed on all teams, a Pokemon Sword & Shield underdog is becoming one of the hottest picks in the community.

The Pokemon Shield Legendary Zamazenta became one of the most popular Pokemon used in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet VGC Regionals held in Stockholm, with 25% of Trainers using Zamazenta out of all Restricted Pokemon.

Next in the rankings is Calyrex Ice Rider with 21.9%, and Terapagos following up at 15.6%. The major upset here seems to be previous fan-favorite Zacian being pushed down to just 3.1% when in the Pokemon Sword & Shield era the dual Fairy/Steel-type Legendary was considered extremely powerful.

One Pokemon VGC fan called Cbutty posted on X discussing the recent rankings, with the comment “Zamazenta what happened?” alongside a list of the top 9 Restricted Pokemon.

Plenty of other Pokemon fans are offering up their theories on this major upset in the comments, with one person saying, “Nothing really happened, just people realizing just how much Zama hard walls Caly-I and Terapagos”.

Another user adds, “It got Body Press too which is big” while a separate comment says, “If you told someone back in the Crown Tundra that Zamazenta would have more usage than Zacian in VGC, they would audibly laugh at you.”

With more events to come this year in the lead-up to Pokemon Worlds 2024, many fans will likely already be planning the best way to prepare for Zamazenta in the future.

Related Topics

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

About The Author

Nathan Ellingsworth

Nathan is a Senior Writer at Dexerto, leading our Pokemon coverage. They got their start with print magazines ranging from Switch Player to lock-on, before writing Nintendo &amp; Pokemon-focused pieces for The Gamer, Nintendo Life, Pocket Tactics, and more. They're obsessed with Shiny-hunting, Pokemon TCG, rhythm games, and RPGs.

keep reading
pokemon scarlet violet haxorus eyeball header
Gaming
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer finds creepy “biblically accurate” Haxorus glitch
Philip Trahan
Nintendo Switch 2 has the chance to redeem Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon
Nintendo Switch 2 has the chance to redeem Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Scott Baird
Pokemon
How to beat 7-Star Primarina Tera Raid: Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Noelle Corbett
Gen 7 Pokemon dominates Scarlet & Violet competitive
Pokemon
Gen 7 Pokemon dominates Scarlet & Violet competitive
Scott Baird
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech