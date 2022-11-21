Luxray, Luxio & Shinx spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players looking to get Luxray, Luxio, and Shinx crossed off their Pokedex have come to the right place. Here, we’ll show you their spawn locations and how to evolve Luxio and Shinx.

Introduced in the fourth generation of Pokemon, Luxray, Luxio, and Shinx have become one of the most popular sets ever added to the world.

Lucky for their fans, they are all back with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – but they are not so easy to find on the map. So, let’s take a look at their spawn locations and how each of them evolves.

Feel free to also view our full Pokedex for Scarlet & Violet, all of the Pokemon currently missing in SV, our Gen 9 type chart to help you in Gym Battles, or where you can buy Gen 9 if you still haven’t yet purchased the new titles.

How to get Luxray in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Luxray lives in the Northeastern Paldea area and can be caught at North Province, throughout Area One as well as Area Two.

Game Freak Here’s where to find Luxray in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Luxio in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Luxio can be found spawning in the South Province (Area Five) on the map.

When does Luxio evolve into Luxray?

Luxio evolves into Luxray at level 30.

Where to find Shinx in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Shinx doesn’t appear in the same place as Luxray, as it spawns mainly in the South Province, Area Three.

Game Freak Shinx can be found at these locations on Paldea.

When does Shinx evolve into Luxio?

If you’re looking to evolve Shinx into Luxio, you will need it to reach level 15.

So – there you have it! That’s everything you need to do to get these three electric-type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. For more guides, check out our Pokedex or guides below:

