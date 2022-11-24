GamingPokemon

All Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TMs: Recipes, materials & locations

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet Violet TM Recipes Materials LocationsThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need TMs to teach their teams the best moves in the Paldea region. Below is everything you need to find, craft, and use TMs in Gen 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can help their teams learn new moves through a variety of methods. The easiest is to level a Pokemon up while exploring the Paldea region. However, Technical Machines, otherwise known as TMs, can also help expand the available moves useable for battles.

TMs are useful devices that can be found around a region’s map, purchased from shops, or received as gifts. They contain moves from all different type categories – with some moves only available via TM. While not all Pokemon can learn the same TM moves, the devices are an excellent way to curate a team strategy or prepare for only competitive play.

Players looking to prepare for grueling challenges may also want to check out the Level Order guide for the Paldea region, prepare for the Titan Battles, or glance over Sandwich buffs to help boost exploration while hunting down TMs.

Below is everything Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players need to know to find, craft, and use TMs while exploring Gen 9’s Paldea region.

How to craft TMs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers can craft TMs at any Pokemon center stop using the TM crafting machine.

poke center in scarlet and violetThe Pokemon Company
Players can craft TMs at Pokemon Centers.

Crafting TMs will require a few things: The TM recipe, crafting materials, and League Points.

Players can collect recipes by progressing the story, and specifically by working through Team Star’s battles. The recipes are rewarded after each leader battle.

Materials are collected by defeating wild Pokemon and participating in Tera Raid battles. Like the sandwich recipes, the TM crafting process will require a good number of materials. Because of this, it is good to spend plenty of time battling wild Pokemon before heading to a Pokemon Center.

Every TM Recipe and location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players will be able to both craft and find the majority of TMs in Scarlet & Violet. According to Serebii.net, below is a list of every TM, its assigned move, where it can be found in Paldea, and how to craft it once the recipe is unlocked.

TMMoveTypePaldea LocationHow to UnlockCrafting Recipe
TM001Take DownNormalEast Province (Area One), South Province (Area Five)400 LP, x3 Lechonk Hair, x3 Yungoos Fur
TM002CharmFairyCasseroya Lake400 LP, x3 Azurill Fur, x3 Teddiursa Claw
TM003 Fake TearsDarkEast Province (Area One), Glaseado Mountain, South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo400 LP, x3 Bonsly, x3 Teddiursa Claw
TM004AgilityPsychicSouth Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Three)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo800 LP, x3 Fletching Feather, x3 Oricorio Slime
TM005Mud-SlapGroundSouth Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Three)200 LP, x3 Wooper Slime
TM006Scary FaceNormalDalizapa Passage, South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Five)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo400 LP, x3 Stanler Hair, x3 Sandile Claw
TM007ProtectNormalAlfornada Cavern, South Province (Area One), South Province (Area Four)400 LP, x3 Lechonk Hair, x3 Scatterbug Powder
TM008Fire FangFireSchedar Squad’s Base800 LP, x3 Houndoor Fang
TM009Thunder FangElectricEast Province (Area One), South Province (Area Five)800 LP, x3 Shinx Fang
TM010Ice FangIceMesagoza, South Province (Area Four)800 LP, x3 Cubchoo Scales
TM011Water PulseWaterSocarrat Trail, South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Five)Beat Team Star Boss Mela1500 LPx3 Buizel Fur, x3 Magikarp Scales
TM012Low KickFightingSouth Province (Area Two)400 LP, x3 Mankey Fur
TM013Acid SprayPoisonAsado Desert, North Province (Area One), South Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo800 LP, x3 Toxel Sparks, x3 Wooper Slime
TM014AcrobaticsFlyingCasseroya Lake, East Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Three)Beat Team Star Boss Mela3000 LP, x3 Wattrel Feather, x3 Bombirdier Feather
TM015Struggle BugBugN/A400 LP, x3 Tarountula Thread
TM016PsybeamPsychicEast Province (Area Three)800 LP, x3 Psyduck Down
TM017Confuse RayGhostDalizapa Passage, South Province (Area Three)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo400 LP, x3 Gastly Gas, x3 Mareep Wool
TM018ThiefDarkGlaseado Mountain, South Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Mela3000 LP, x3 Houndour Fang, x3 Shroodle Ink
TM019Disarming VoiceFairyMesagoza, South Province (Area Two)200 LP, x3 Ralts Dust
TM020TrailblazeGrassArtazon800 LP, x3 Petilil Leaf, x3 Hoppip Leaf
TM021PounceBugCortondo800 LP, x3 Nymble Claw, x3 Tarountula Thread
TM022Chilling WaterWaterCascarrafa3000 LP, x3 Psyduck Down, x3 Surskit Syrup
TM023Charge BeamElectricEast Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo800 LP, x3 Mareep Wool, x3 Dedenne Fur
TM024Fire SpinFireAsado Desert, East Province (Area Three), Glaseado Mountain, South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Four)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo800 LP, x3 Growlithe, x3 Torkoal Coal
TM025FacadeNormalMedali5000 LP, x3 Komala Claw, x3 Tinkatink, x3 Stantler Hair
TM026Poison TailPoisonArtazon, East Province (Area One), Glaseado MountainBeat Team Star Boss Giacomo800 LP, x3 Seviper Fang, x3 Shroodle Ink
TM027Aerial AceFlyingArea Zero, Cortondo800 LP, x3 Starly Feather, x3 Fletchling Feather
TM028BulldozeGroundNorth Province (Area Three), Socarrat TrailBeat Team Star Boss Giacomo1500 LP, x3 Mudbray, x3 Sandygast Sand
TM029HexGhostEast Province (Area Three), North Province (Area Two), West Paldean SeaBeat Team Star Boss Mela3000 LP, x3 Mimikyu Scrap, x3 Greavard Wax
TM030SnarlDarkEast Province (Area One), South Province (Area Three)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo800 LP, x3 Maschiff Fang, x3 Squawkabilly Feather
TM031Metal ClawSteelDalizapa Passage, South Province (Area Three)400 LP, x3 Teddiursa Claw
TM032SwiftNormalEast Province (Area One), Poco Path, South Province (Area One), South Province (Area Five)200 LP, x3 Fletchling Feather
TM033Magical LeafGrassSouth Province (Area Four), South Province (Area Six)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo1500 LP, x3 Smoliv Oil, x3 Petilil Leaf
TM034Icy WindIceCasseroya Lake, East Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Six)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo800 LP, x3 Snom Thread, x3 Snover Berries
TM035Mud ShotGroundEast Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo800 LP, x3 Sandile Claw, x3 Wooper Slime
TM036Rock TombRockAlfornada Cavern, South Province (Area Four)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo1500 LP, x3 Rockruff Fluff, x3 Klawf Claw
TM037Draining KissFairyCortondo, East Province (Area One), Glaseado MountainBeat Team Star Boss Giacomo800 LP, x3 Igglybuff, x3 Flabebe Pollen
TM038Flame ChargeFireSchedar Squad’s BaseBeat Team Star Boss Mela800 LP, x3 Fletchling Feather, x3 Torkoal Coal
TM039Low SweepFightingGlaseado MountainBeat Team Star Boss Mela3000 LP, x3 Croagunk Poison, x3 Mankey Fur
TM040Air CutterFlyingNavi Squad’s Base, South Province (Area Two)400 LP, x3 Combee Honey
TM041Stored PowerPsychicCasseroya Lake, East Province (Area One), North Paldean Sea, South Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo800 LP, x3 Gothita Eyelash, x3 Ralts Dust
TM042Night ShadeGhostAsado Desert, Navi Squad’s Base, South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four)Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo400 LP, x3 Gastly Gas, x3 Murkrow Bauble
TM043FlingDarkArtazon, Caph Squad’s Base, North Province (Area One), South Province (Area Three)3000 LP, x3 Sneasel Claw, x3 Happiny Dust
TM044Dragon TailDragonEast Province (Area Three), North Province (Area One)Beat Team Star Boss Mela1500 LP, x3 Dratini Scales, x3 Sandile Claw
TM045VenoshockPoisonEast Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Mela3000 LP, x3 Toxel Sparks, x3 Salandit Gas
TM046AvalancheIceTagtree Thicket1500 LP, x3 Bergmite Ice, x3 Snorunt Fur
TM047EndureNormalNorth Province (Area One)Beat Team Star Boss Mela200 LP, x3 Scatterbug Poweder
TM048Volt SwitchElectricLevincia3000 LP, x3 Dedenne Fur, x3 Shinx Fang
TM049Sunny DayFireEast Province (Area One)3000 LP, x3 Sunkern Leaf, x3 Torkoal Coal, x3 Litleo Tuft
TM050Rain DanceWaterAsado Desert, East Province (Area One), South Province (Area Five)3000 LP, x3 Shellos Mucus, x3 Wattrel Feather x3
TM051SandstormRockEast Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Five)3000 LP, x3 Hippopotas Sand, x3 Silicobra Sand, x3 Sandygast Sand
TM052SnowscapeIceGlaseado Mountain3000 LP, x3 Snover Berries, x3 Delibird Parcel, x3 Snom Thread
TM053Smart StrikeSteelCascarrafaBeat Team Star Boss Mela3000 LP, x3 Chewtle Claw, x3 Heracross Claw
TM054PsyshockPsychicCascarrafa, Casseroya LakeBeat Team Star Boss Mela5000 LP, x3 Meditite Sweat, x3 Spoink Pearl, x3 Drowzee Fur
TM055DigGroundSouth Province (Area Three)Beat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Diglett Dirt, x3 Greavard Wax, x3 Orthworm Tarnish
TM056Bullet SeedGrassAsado Desert, Casseroya Lake, South Province (Area Three)Beat Team Star Boss Mela3000 LP, x3 Sunkern Leaf, x3 Hoppip Leaf
TM057False SwipeNormalNaranja Academy/Uva Academy400 LP, x3 Kricketot Shell, x3 Chewtle Claw
TM058Brick BreakFightingAsado Desert, Casseroya Lake, East Province (Area Three), North Paldean SeaBeat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Makuhita Sweat, x3 Hawlucha Down, x3 Crabrawler Shell
TM059Zen HeadbuttPsychicN/ABeat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Veluza Fillet, x3 Girafarig Fur, x3 Dunsparce Scales
TM060U-TurnBugCasseroya LakeBeat Team Star Boss Atticus3000 LP, x3 Nymble Claw, x3 Scyther Claw
TM061Shadow ClawGhostNorth Province (Area One)Beat Team Star Boss Atticus3000 LP, x3 Mimikyu Scrap, x3 Komala Claw
TM062Foul PlayDarkSegin Squad’s BaseBeat Team Star Boss Giacomo3000 LP, x3 Murkrow Bauble, x3 Sandile Claw
TM063Psychic FangsPsychicGlaseado Mountain, Levincia, North Province (Area One)Beat Team Star Boss Eri10000 LP, x5 Bruxish Tooth, x3 Basculin Fang, x3 Veluza Fillet
TM064Bulk UpFightingAlfornada, Caph Squad’s Base, South Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Atticus3000 LP, x3 Makuhita Sweat, x3 Axew Scales
TM065Air SlashFlyingEast Province (Area One)Beat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Noibat Fur, x3 Wingull Feather, x3 Flamigo Down
TM066Body SlamNormalAsado DesertBeat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Skwovet Fur, x3 Alomomola Mucus, x3 Chewtle Claw
TM067Fire PunchFireN/ABeat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Meditite Sweat, x3 Charcadet Soot
TM068Thunder PunchElectricN/ABeat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Toxel Sparks, x3 Meditite Sweat
TM069Ice PunchIceN/ABeat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Cubchoo Fur, x3 Meditite Sweat
TM070Sleep TalkNormalCascarrafa, Casseroya Lake, Segin Squad’s BaseBeat Team Star Boss Giacomo400 LP, x3 Hippopotas Sand, x3 Slowpoke Claw
TM071Seed BombGrassEast Province (Area One), North Province (Area One), North Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x5 Shroomish Spores, x3 Bramblin Twig, x3 Smoliv Oil
TM072Electro BallElectricMesagoza, South Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega5000 LP, x3 Pachirisu Fur, x3 Voltorb Sparks, x3 Tadbulb Mucus
TM073Drain PunchFightingEast Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x5 Croagunk Poison, x3 Mankey Fur, x3 Crabrawler Shell
TM074ReflectPsychicEast Province Area Three, Levincia, South Province Area ThreeBeat Team Star Boss Mela800 LP, x3 Drowzee Fur, x3 Flittle Down
TM075Light ScreenPsychicEast Province (Area Two), LevinciaBeat Team Star Boss Mela800 LP, x3 Magnemite Screw, x3 Voltorb Sparks
TM076Rock Blast RockCasseroya Lake, South Province (Area One)Beat Team Star Boss Mela3000 LP, x3 Nacli Salt, x3 Chewtle Claw
TM077WaterfallWaterCasseroya LakeBeat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x5 Magikarp Scales, x3 Bsculin Ganf, x3 Arrokuda Scales
TM078Dragon ClawDragonCasseroya Lake, East Province (Area One), South Province (Area Four)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x5 Axew Scales, x3 Noibat Fur, x3 Gible Scales
TM079Dazzling GleamFairyRuchbah Squad’s BaseBeat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x3 Hatenna Dust, x3 Swablu Fluff, x3 Fidough Fur
TM080MetronomeNormalGlaseado Mountain, South Province (Area Three)400 LP, x3 Igglybuff Fluff, x3 Happiny Dust
TM081Grass KnotGrassGlaseado Mountain, Poco Path, Tagtree ThicketBeat Team Star Boss Mela3000 LP, x3 Cacnea Needle, x3 Shroomish Spores
TM082Thunder WaveElectricSouth Province (Area One)400 LP, x3 Mareep Wool, x3 Pawmi Fur
TM083Poison JabPoisonGlaseado Mountain, North Province (Area One)Beat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Shroodle Ink, x3 Seviper Fang, x3 Mareanie Spike
TM084Stomping TantrumGroundLevincia5000 LP, x3 Mudbray Mud, x3 Phanpy Nail
TM085RestPsychicLos Platos, South Province (Area Five)400 LP, x3 Drowzee Fur
TM086Rock SlideRockEast Province (Area Three), North Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Nacli Salt, x3 Rockruff Fluff, x3 Bonsly Tears
TM087TauntDarkAsado Desert, Casseroya Lake, Socarrat TrailBeat Team Star Boss Eri3000 LP, x3 Meowth Fur, x3 Sableye Gem, x3 Sneasel Claw
TM088Swords DanceNormalCasseroya Lake, North Province (Area One), North Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Eri5000 LP, x3 Zangoose Claw, x3 Gible Scales, x3 Scyther Claw
TM089Body PressFightingEast Province (Area Three), Glaseado Mountain, South Province (Area Four)Beat Team Star Boss Eri8000 LP, x5 Cetoddle Grease, x3 Hawlucha Down, x3 Pawniard Blade
TM090SpikesGroundAsado Desert, East Province (Area Three)3000 LP, x3 Pincurchin Spikes, x3 Qwilfish Spines
TM091Toxic SpikesPoisonEast Province (Area Two), Tagtree Thicket3000 LP, x3 Mareanie Spike, x3 Pineco Husk
TM092ImprisonPsychicAlfornada, Navi Squad’s Base, North Province (Area Two)3000 LP, x3 Bronzor Fragment, x3 Zorua Fur
TM093Flash CanonSteelNorth Paldean Sea, South Province (Area Three)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x3 Varoom Fume, x3 Klefki Key, x3 Tinkatink Hair
TM094Dark PulseDarkEast Province (Area Three), Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x3 Zorua Fur, x3 Impidimp Hair, x3 Spiritomb Fragment
TM095Leech LifeBugMontenevera, North Province (Area One), Tagtree ThicketBeat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x3 Surskit Syrup, x3 Venonat Fang, x3 Kricketot Shell
TM096Eerie ImpulseElectricPoco PathBeat Team Star Boss Giacomo400 LP, x3 Voltorb Sparks, x3 Shinx Fang
TM097FlyFlyingArea Zero, East Province (Area One)Beat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Squawkabilly Feather, x3 Bombirdier Feather, x3 Rufflet Feather
TM098Skill SwapPsychicAlfornada, Artazon, Casseroya Lake3000 LP, x3 Girafarig Fur, x3 Flittle Down
TM099Iron HeadSteelCasseroya Lake, LevinciaBeat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, Cufant Tarnish, x3 Pawniard Blade, x3 Rookidee Feather
TM100Dragon DanceDragonInlet Grotto, North Province Area TwoBeat Team Star Boss Eri5000 LP, x3 Tatsugiri Scales, x3 Gible Scales, x3 Noibat Fur
TM101Power GemRockDalizapa Passage, East Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Three)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x3 Spoink Pearl, x3 Sableye Gem, x3 Mareep Wool
TM102Gunk ShotPoisonNavi Squad’s BaseBeat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Grimer Toxin, x3 Croagunk Poison, x3 Varoom Fume
TM103SubstituteNormalAlfornada, East Province (Area One), Poco PathBeat Team Star Boss Eri5000 LP, x3 Mimikyu Scrap, x3 Azurill Fur, x3 Falinks Sweat
TM104Iron DefenseSteelEast Province (Area One), East Province (Area Three), North Province (Area One), South Province (Area Five)Beat Team Star Boss Mela1500 LP, x3 Bronzor Fragment, x3 Pineco Husk
TM105X-ScissorBugDalizapa Passage, East Province (Area One), Socarrat TrailBeat Team Star Boss Atticus5000 LP, x3 Fomantis Leaf, x3 Tarountula Thread, x3 Kricketot Shell
TM106Drill RunGroundDalizapa Passage, East Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x5 Pineco Hust, x3 Dunsparce Scales, x3 Arrokuda Scales
TM107Will-O-WispFireNorth Province (Area Two), West Paldean SeaBeat Team Star Boss Mela3000 LP, x3 Salandit Gas, x3 Shuppet Scrap
TM108CrunchDarkEast Province (Area Three), North Paldean SeaBeat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x5 Maschiff Fang, x3 Bruxish Tooth, x3 Yungoos Fur
TM109TrickPsychicNorth Paldean SeaBeat Team Star Boss Eri5000 LP, x3 Shuppet Scrap, x3 Sableye Gem, x3 Sinistea Chip
TM110LiquidationWaterGlaseado Mountain, North Province (Area One), South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Six)Beat Team Star Boss Eri10000 LP, x5 Arrokuda Scales, x3 Wiglett Sand, x3 Buizel Fur
TM111Giga DrainGrassCasseroya Lake, East Province (Area One)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x5 Capsakid Leaf. x3 Hoppip Leaf, x3 Skiddo Leaf
TM112Aura SphereFightingGlaseado Mountain, North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x3 Ralts Dust, x3 Riolu Fur, x3 Charcadet Soot
TM113TailwindFlyingEast Province (Area One), Levincia, Poco Path, West Province (Area One)5000 LP, x3 Rufflet Feather, x3 Rookidee Feather, x3 Bombirdier Feather
TM114Shadow BallGhostArea Zero, Montenevera8000 LP, x5 Gastly Gas, x3 Sandygast Sand, x3 Sinistea Chip
TM115Dragon PulseDragonDalizapa Passage, North Province (Area One), North Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x5 Goomy Goo, x3 Swablu Fluff, x3 Tatsugiri Scales
TM116Stealth RockRockSouth Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five)5000 LP, x3 Rolycoly Coal, x3 Rockruff Rock
TM117Hyper VoiceNormalSouth Province (Area Six)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega8000 LP, x5 Litleo Tuft, x3 Tandemaus Fur, x3 Skwovet Fur
TM118Heat WaveHeatAsado Desert, West Paldean SeaBeat Team Star Boss Ortega10000 LP, x5 Growlithe Fur, x3 Torkoal Coal, x3 Larvesta Fuzz
TM119Energy BallGrassRuchbah Squad’s BaseBeat Team Star Boss Eri10000 LP, x5 Deerling Hair, x3 Applin Juice, x3 Bramblin Twig
TM120PsychicPsychicAlfornada10000 LP, x5 Rellor Mud, x3 Indeedee Fur, x3 Ralts Dust
TM121Heavy SlamSteelGlaseado Mountain, South Province (Area Three)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega5000 LP, x3 Cufant Tarnish, x3 Bronzor Tarnish, x3 Dondozo Whisker
TM122EncoreNormalCasseroya Lake, Levincia, North Province (Area Three), Segin Squad’s Base, South Province (Area Four)3000 LP, x3 Hawlucha Down, x3 Slakoth Fur
TM123SurfWaterLevincia, South Paldean Sea10000 LP, x5 Dinneon Scales, x3 Finizen Mucus, x3 Wiglett Sand
TM124Ice SpinnerIceGlaseado Mountain8000 LP, x5 Cetoddle Grease, x3 Bergmite, x3 Frigibax Scales
TM125FlamethrowerFireEast Province (Area One), Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area One)Beat Team Star Boss Eri10000 LP, x5 Litleo Tuft, x3 Houndour Fang, x3 Numel Lava
TM126ThunderboltElectricCaph Squad’s Base, East Province (Area Three), Glaseado MountainBeat Team Star Boss Eri10000 LP, x5 Pachirisu Fur, x3 Tadbulb Mucus, x3 Pichu Fur
TM127Play RoughFairyEast Province (Area One), South Province (Area Six)Beat Team Star Boss Eri10000 LP, x5 Fidough, x3 Tandemaus Fur, x3 Tainkatink Hair
TM128AmnesiaPsychicEast Province (Area Three), Mesagoza, North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Three)Beat Team Star Boss Mela1500 LP, x3 Slowpoke Claw, x3 Slakoth Fur
TM129Calm MindPsychicNorth Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five)Beat Team Star Boss Atticus3000 LP, x3 Stantler Hair, x3 Indeedee Fur
TM130Helping HandNormalNorth Paldean Sea, Segin Squad’s Base, South Province (Area Three)400 LP, x1 Eevee Fur
TM131Pollen PuffBugGlaseado Mountain, North Province (Area One)Beat Team Star Boss Ortega10000 LP, x5 Rellor Mud, x3 Petilil Leaf, x3 Kricketot Shell
TM132Baton PassNormalAsado Desert, Glaseado MountainBeat Team Star Boss Mela3000 LP, x3 Girafarig Fur, x3 Eevee Fur
TM133Earth PowerGroundAsado Desert, South Province (Area Six)Beat Team Star Boss Eri10000 LP, x5 Silicobra Sand, x3 Shellos Mucus, x3 Barboach Slime
TM134ReversalFightingCasseroya Lake, East Province (Area One)3000 LP, x3 Falinks, x3 Heracross Claw, x3 Mankey Fur
TM135Ice BeamIceEast Province (Area One), Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area One), Socarrat TrailBeat Team Star Boss Eri10000 LP, x5 Cryogonal Ice, x3 Shellder Pearl, x3 Delibird Parcel
TM136Electric TerrainElectricGlaseado Mountain, Levincia, South Province (Area Three)3000 LP, x3 Pincurchin Spines, x3 Tadbulb Mucus, x3 Pawmi Fur
TM137Grass TerrainGrassEast Province (Area One), East Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Two)3000 LP, x3 Flabebe Pollen, x3 Sunkern Leaf, x3 Fomantis Leaf
TM138Psychic TerrainPsychicArea Zero, East Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four)3000 LP, x3 Slowpoke Claw, x3 Indeedee Fur, x3 Drowzee Fur
TM139Misty TerrainFairyNorth Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four), Tagtree Thicket3000 LP, x3 Klefki Key, x3 Igglybuff Fluff, x3 Flabebe Pollen
TM140Nasty PlotDarkNaranja Academy/Uva Academy5000 LP, x3 Meowth Fur, x3 Spiritomb Fragment, x3 Tatsugiri Scales
TM141Fire BlastFireCasseroya Lake, North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five)12000 LP, x5 Numel Lava, x3 Larvesta Fluff, x3 Torkoal Coal
TM142Hydro PumpWaterArea Zero, Casseroya Lake12000 LP, x5 Finizen Mucus, x3 Finneon Scales, x3 Luvdisk Scales
TM143BlizzardIceGlaseado Mountain12000 LP, x5 Snorunt Fur, x3 Snover Berries, x 3 Cryogonal Ice
TM144Fire PledgeFireEast Paldean SeaBeat Team Star Boss Atticus8000 LP, x3 Salandit Gas, x3 Numal Lava, x3 Capsakid Seed
TM145Water PledgeWaterEast Paldean SeaBeat Team Star Boss Atticus8000 LP, x3 Lucdisk Scales, x3 Alomomola Mucus, x3 Shellder Pearl
TM146Grass PledgeGrassEast Paldean SeaBeat Team Star Boss Atticus8000 LP, x3 Applin Juice, x3 Toedscool Flaps. x3 Deerling Hair
TM147Wild ChargeElectricNorth Province (Area Two)Beat Team Star Boss Eri10000 LP, x5 Shix Fang, x3 Pichu Fur, x3 Tynamo Slime
TM148Sludge BombPoisonNorth Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Six)Beat Team Star Boss Eri10000 LP, x5 Croagunk Poison, x3 Grimer Toxic, X3 Foongus Spores
TM149EarthquakeGroundCascarrafa12000 LP, x5 Phanpy Nail, x3 Diglett Dirt, x3 Barboach Slime
TM150Stone EdgeRockNorth Province Area One12000 LP, x5 Rolycoly Coal, x3 Rockruff Rock, x3 Klawf Claw
TM151Phantom ForceGhostInlet Grotto, West Paldean SeaBeat Team Star Boss Eri10000 LP, x5 Sinistea Chip, x3 Shuppet Scrap, x3 Greavard Wax
TM152Giga ImpactNormalAlfornada Cavern, East Paldean Sea, North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Six)14000 LP, x8 Tauros Hair, x5 Zangoose Claw, x3 Slakoth Fur
TM153Blast BurnFireNorth Province (Area One)14000 LP, x8 Houndour Fang, x5 Charcadet Soot, x3 Growlithe Fur
TM154Hydro CanonWaterNorth Province (Area One)14000 LP, x8 Qwilfish Spines, x5 Dondozo Whisker, x3 Luvdisk Scales
TM155Frenzy PlantGrassNorth Province (Area One)14000 LP, x8 Tropius Leaf, x5 Skiddo Leaf, x3 Cacnea Needle
TM156OutrageDragonNorth Province (Area Two)12000 LP, x5 Axew Scales, x3 Dratini Scales, x3 Frigibax Scales
TM157OverheatFireAlfornada Cavern, Glaseado Mountain12000 LP, x5Litleo Tuft, x3 Numel Lava, x3 Capsakid Seed
TM158Focus BlastFightingAlfornada, Alfornada Cavern12000 LP, x5 Flamigo Down, x3 Meditite Sweat, x3 Impidimp Hair
TM159Leaf StormGrassN/A12000 LP, x5 Bounsweet Sweat, x3 Tropius Leaf, x3 Toedscool Flaps
TM160HurricaneFlyingCasseroya Lake, North Province (Area One), South Province (Area Six)12000 LP, x5 Swablu Fluff, x3 Oricorio Feather, x3 Wingull Feather
TM161Trick RoomPsychicLevincia5000 LP, x3 Hatenna Dust, x3 Bronzor Fragment, x3 Gothita Eyelash
TM162Bug BuzzBugCasseroya Lake, North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four)Beat Team Star Boss Eri10000 LP, x5 Kricketot Shell, x3 Combee Honey, x3 Venonat Fang
TM163Hyper BeamNormalEast Paldean Sea, Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area Two)14000 LP, x8 Dratini Scales, x5 Goomy Goo, x3 Tauros Hair
TM164Brave BirdFlyingCasseroya Lake, North Province (Area One)12000 LP, x5 Starly Feather, x3 Rufflet Feather, x3 Rookidee Feather
TM165Flare BlitzFireAlfornada12000 LP, x5 Growlithe Fur, x3 Fletchling Feather, x3 Charcadet Soot
TM166ThunderElectricCasseroya Lake, South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Six)12000 LP, x5 Dedenne Fur, x3 Pichu Fur, X3 Tynamo Slime
TM167Close CombatFightingCaph Squad’s BaseBeat Team Star Boss Eri12000 LP, x5 Riolu Fur, x3 Crabrawler Shell, x3 Makuhita Sweat
TM168Solar BeamGrassCasseroya Lake, East Province (Area Three), North Province (Area One)12000 LP, x5 Bounsweet Sweat. x3 Tropius Leaf, x3 Foongus Spores
TM169Draco MeteorDragonArea Zero, Mesagoza14000 LP, x8 Goomy Goo, x5 Frigibax Scales, x3 Applin Juice
TM170Steel BeamSteelArea Zero, North Province (Area Three)14000 LP, x8 Magnemite Screw, x5 Orthworm Tarnish, x3 Cufant Tarnish
TM171Tera BlastNormalArea Zero, Glaseado Mountain8000 LP, x8 Glimmet Crystal

