All Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TMs: Recipes, materials & locations

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need TMs to teach their teams the best moves in the Paldea region. Below is everything you need to find, craft, and use TMs in Gen 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can help their teams learn new moves through a variety of methods. The easiest is to level a Pokemon up while exploring the Paldea region. However, Technical Machines, otherwise known as TMs, can also help expand the available moves useable for battles.

TMs are useful devices that can be found around a region’s map, purchased from shops, or received as gifts. They contain moves from all different type categories – with some moves only available via TM. While not all Pokemon can learn the same TM moves, the devices are an excellent way to curate a team strategy or prepare for only competitive play.

Article continues after ad

Players looking to prepare for grueling challenges may also want to check out the Level Order guide for the Paldea region, prepare for the Titan Battles, or glance over Sandwich buffs to help boost exploration while hunting down TMs.

Below is everything Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players need to know to find, craft, and use TMs while exploring Gen 9’s Paldea region.

How to craft TMs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers can craft TMs at any Pokemon center stop using the TM crafting machine.

The Pokemon Company Players can craft TMs at Pokemon Centers.

Crafting TMs will require a few things: The TM recipe, crafting materials, and League Points.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Players can collect recipes by progressing the story, and specifically by working through Team Star’s battles. The recipes are rewarded after each leader battle.

Article continues after ad

Materials are collected by defeating wild Pokemon and participating in Tera Raid battles. Like the sandwich recipes, the TM crafting process will require a good number of materials. Because of this, it is good to spend plenty of time battling wild Pokemon before heading to a Pokemon Center.

Every TM Recipe and location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players will be able to both craft and find the majority of TMs in Scarlet & Violet. According to Serebii.net, below is a list of every TM, its assigned move, where it can be found in Paldea, and how to craft it once the recipe is unlocked.

TM Move Type Paldea Location How to Unlock Crafting Recipe TM001 Take Down Normal East Province (Area One), South Province (Area Five) 400 LP, x3 Lechonk Hair, x3 Yungoos Fur TM002 Charm Fairy Casseroya Lake 400 LP, x3 Azurill Fur, x3 Teddiursa Claw TM003 Fake Tears Dark East Province (Area One), Glaseado Mountain, South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 400 LP, x3 Bonsly, x3 Teddiursa Claw TM004 Agility Psychic South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Three) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 800 LP, x3 Fletching Feather, x3 Oricorio Slime TM005 Mud-Slap Ground South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Three) 200 LP, x3 Wooper Slime TM006 Scary Face Normal Dalizapa Passage, South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Five) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 400 LP, x3 Stanler Hair, x3 Sandile Claw TM007 Protect Normal Alfornada Cavern, South Province (Area One), South Province (Area Four) 400 LP, x3 Lechonk Hair, x3 Scatterbug Powder TM008 Fire Fang Fire Schedar Squad’s Base 800 LP, x3 Houndoor Fang TM009 Thunder Fang Electric East Province (Area One), South Province (Area Five) 800 LP, x3 Shinx Fang TM010 Ice Fang Ice Mesagoza, South Province (Area Four) 800 LP, x3 Cubchoo Scales TM011 Water Pulse Water Socarrat Trail, South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Five) Beat Team Star Boss Mela 1500 LP x3 Buizel Fur, x3 Magikarp Scales TM012 Low Kick Fighting South Province (Area Two) 400 LP, x3 Mankey Fur TM013 Acid Spray Poison Asado Desert, North Province (Area One), South Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 800 LP, x3 Toxel Sparks, x3 Wooper Slime TM014 Acrobatics Flying Casseroya Lake, East Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Three) Beat Team Star Boss Mela 3000 LP, x3 Wattrel Feather, x3 Bombirdier Feather TM015 Struggle Bug Bug N/A 400 LP, x3 Tarountula Thread TM016 Psybeam Psychic East Province (Area Three) 800 LP, x3 Psyduck Down TM017 Confuse Ray Ghost Dalizapa Passage, South Province (Area Three) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 400 LP, x3 Gastly Gas, x3 Mareep Wool TM018 Thief Dark Glaseado Mountain, South Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Mela 3000 LP, x3 Houndour Fang, x3 Shroodle Ink TM019 Disarming Voice Fairy Mesagoza, South Province (Area Two) 200 LP, x3 Ralts Dust TM020 Trailblaze Grass Artazon 800 LP, x3 Petilil Leaf, x3 Hoppip Leaf TM021 Pounce Bug Cortondo 800 LP, x3 Nymble Claw, x3 Tarountula Thread TM022 Chilling Water Water Cascarrafa 3000 LP, x3 Psyduck Down, x3 Surskit Syrup TM023 Charge Beam Electric East Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 800 LP, x3 Mareep Wool, x3 Dedenne Fur TM024 Fire Spin Fire Asado Desert, East Province (Area Three), Glaseado Mountain, South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Four) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 800 LP, x3 Growlithe, x3 Torkoal Coal TM025 Facade Normal Medali 5000 LP, x3 Komala Claw, x3 Tinkatink, x3 Stantler Hair TM026 Poison Tail Poison Artazon, East Province (Area One), Glaseado Mountain Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 800 LP, x3 Seviper Fang, x3 Shroodle Ink TM027 Aerial Ace Flying Area Zero, Cortondo 800 LP, x3 Starly Feather, x3 Fletchling Feather TM028 Bulldoze Ground North Province (Area Three), Socarrat Trail Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 1500 LP, x3 Mudbray, x3 Sandygast Sand TM029 Hex Ghost East Province (Area Three), North Province (Area Two), West Paldean Sea Beat Team Star Boss Mela 3000 LP, x3 Mimikyu Scrap, x3 Greavard Wax TM030 Snarl Dark East Province (Area One), South Province (Area Three) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 800 LP, x3 Maschiff Fang, x3 Squawkabilly Feather TM031 Metal Claw Steel Dalizapa Passage, South Province (Area Three) 400 LP, x3 Teddiursa Claw TM032 Swift Normal East Province (Area One), Poco Path, South Province (Area One), South Province (Area Five) 200 LP, x3 Fletchling Feather TM033 Magical Leaf Grass South Province (Area Four), South Province (Area Six) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 1500 LP, x3 Smoliv Oil, x3 Petilil Leaf TM034 Icy Wind Ice Casseroya Lake, East Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Six) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 800 LP, x3 Snom Thread, x3 Snover Berries TM035 Mud Shot Ground East Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 800 LP, x3 Sandile Claw, x3 Wooper Slime TM036 Rock Tomb Rock Alfornada Cavern, South Province (Area Four) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 1500 LP, x3 Rockruff Fluff, x3 Klawf Claw TM037 Draining Kiss Fairy Cortondo, East Province (Area One), Glaseado Mountain Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 800 LP, x3 Igglybuff, x3 Flabebe Pollen TM038 Flame Charge Fire Schedar Squad’s Base Beat Team Star Boss Mela 800 LP, x3 Fletchling Feather, x3 Torkoal Coal TM039 Low Sweep Fighting Glaseado Mountain Beat Team Star Boss Mela 3000 LP, x3 Croagunk Poison, x3 Mankey Fur TM040 Air Cutter Flying Navi Squad’s Base, South Province (Area Two) 400 LP, x3 Combee Honey TM041 Stored Power Psychic Casseroya Lake, East Province (Area One), North Paldean Sea, South Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 800 LP, x3 Gothita Eyelash, x3 Ralts Dust TM042 Night Shade Ghost Asado Desert, Navi Squad’s Base, South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four) Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 400 LP, x3 Gastly Gas, x3 Murkrow Bauble TM043 Fling Dark Artazon, Caph Squad’s Base, North Province (Area One), South Province (Area Three) 3000 LP, x3 Sneasel Claw, x3 Happiny Dust TM044 Dragon Tail Dragon East Province (Area Three), North Province (Area One) Beat Team Star Boss Mela 1500 LP, x3 Dratini Scales, x3 Sandile Claw TM045 Venoshock Poison East Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Mela 3000 LP, x3 Toxel Sparks, x3 Salandit Gas TM046 Avalanche Ice Tagtree Thicket 1500 LP, x3 Bergmite Ice, x3 Snorunt Fur TM047 Endure Normal North Province (Area One) Beat Team Star Boss Mela 200 LP, x3 Scatterbug Poweder TM048 Volt Switch Electric Levincia 3000 LP, x3 Dedenne Fur, x3 Shinx Fang TM049 Sunny Day Fire East Province (Area One) 3000 LP, x3 Sunkern Leaf, x3 Torkoal Coal, x3 Litleo Tuft TM050 Rain Dance Water Asado Desert, East Province (Area One), South Province (Area Five) 3000 LP, x3 Shellos Mucus, x3 Wattrel Feather x3 TM051 Sandstorm Rock East Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Five) 3000 LP, x3 Hippopotas Sand, x3 Silicobra Sand, x3 Sandygast Sand TM052 Snowscape Ice Glaseado Mountain 3000 LP, x3 Snover Berries, x3 Delibird Parcel, x3 Snom Thread TM053 Smart Strike Steel Cascarrafa Beat Team Star Boss Mela 3000 LP, x3 Chewtle Claw, x3 Heracross Claw TM054 Psyshock Psychic Cascarrafa, Casseroya Lake Beat Team Star Boss Mela 5000 LP, x3 Meditite Sweat, x3 Spoink Pearl, x3 Drowzee Fur TM055 Dig Ground South Province (Area Three) Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Diglett Dirt, x3 Greavard Wax, x3 Orthworm Tarnish TM056 Bullet Seed Grass Asado Desert, Casseroya Lake, South Province (Area Three) Beat Team Star Boss Mela 3000 LP, x3 Sunkern Leaf, x3 Hoppip Leaf TM057 False Swipe Normal Naranja Academy/Uva Academy 400 LP, x3 Kricketot Shell, x3 Chewtle Claw TM058 Brick Break Fighting Asado Desert, Casseroya Lake, East Province (Area Three), North Paldean Sea Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Makuhita Sweat, x3 Hawlucha Down, x3 Crabrawler Shell TM059 Zen Headbutt Psychic N/A Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Veluza Fillet, x3 Girafarig Fur, x3 Dunsparce Scales TM060 U-Turn Bug Casseroya Lake Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 3000 LP, x3 Nymble Claw, x3 Scyther Claw TM061 Shadow Claw Ghost North Province (Area One) Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 3000 LP, x3 Mimikyu Scrap, x3 Komala Claw TM062 Foul Play Dark Segin Squad’s Base Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 3000 LP, x3 Murkrow Bauble, x3 Sandile Claw TM063 Psychic Fangs Psychic Glaseado Mountain, Levincia, North Province (Area One) Beat Team Star Boss Eri 10000 LP, x5 Bruxish Tooth, x3 Basculin Fang, x3 Veluza Fillet TM064 Bulk Up Fighting Alfornada, Caph Squad’s Base, South Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 3000 LP, x3 Makuhita Sweat, x3 Axew Scales TM065 Air Slash Flying East Province (Area One) Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Noibat Fur, x3 Wingull Feather, x3 Flamigo Down TM066 Body Slam Normal Asado Desert Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Skwovet Fur, x3 Alomomola Mucus, x3 Chewtle Claw TM067 Fire Punch Fire N/A Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Meditite Sweat, x3 Charcadet Soot TM068 Thunder Punch Electric N/A Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Toxel Sparks, x3 Meditite Sweat TM069 Ice Punch Ice N/A Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Cubchoo Fur, x3 Meditite Sweat TM070 Sleep Talk Normal Cascarrafa, Casseroya Lake, Segin Squad’s Base Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 400 LP, x3 Hippopotas Sand, x3 Slowpoke Claw TM071 Seed Bomb Grass East Province (Area One), North Province (Area One), North Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x5 Shroomish Spores, x3 Bramblin Twig, x3 Smoliv Oil TM072 Electro Ball Electric Mesagoza, South Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 5000 LP, x3 Pachirisu Fur, x3 Voltorb Sparks, x3 Tadbulb Mucus TM073 Drain Punch Fighting East Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x5 Croagunk Poison, x3 Mankey Fur, x3 Crabrawler Shell TM074 Reflect Psychic East Province Area Three, Levincia, South Province Area Three Beat Team Star Boss Mela 800 LP, x3 Drowzee Fur, x3 Flittle Down TM075 Light Screen Psychic East Province (Area Two), Levincia Beat Team Star Boss Mela 800 LP, x3 Magnemite Screw, x3 Voltorb Sparks TM076 Rock Blast Rock Casseroya Lake, South Province (Area One) Beat Team Star Boss Mela 3000 LP, x3 Nacli Salt, x3 Chewtle Claw TM077 Waterfall Water Casseroya Lake Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x5 Magikarp Scales, x3 Bsculin Ganf, x3 Arrokuda Scales TM078 Dragon Claw Dragon Casseroya Lake, East Province (Area One), South Province (Area Four) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x5 Axew Scales, x3 Noibat Fur, x3 Gible Scales TM079 Dazzling Gleam Fairy Ruchbah Squad’s Base Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x3 Hatenna Dust, x3 Swablu Fluff, x3 Fidough Fur TM080 Metronome Normal Glaseado Mountain, South Province (Area Three) 400 LP, x3 Igglybuff Fluff, x3 Happiny Dust TM081 Grass Knot Grass Glaseado Mountain, Poco Path, Tagtree Thicket Beat Team Star Boss Mela 3000 LP, x3 Cacnea Needle, x3 Shroomish Spores TM082 Thunder Wave Electric South Province (Area One) 400 LP, x3 Mareep Wool, x3 Pawmi Fur TM083 Poison Jab Poison Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area One) Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Shroodle Ink, x3 Seviper Fang, x3 Mareanie Spike TM084 Stomping Tantrum Ground Levincia 5000 LP, x3 Mudbray Mud, x3 Phanpy Nail TM085 Rest Psychic Los Platos, South Province (Area Five) 400 LP, x3 Drowzee Fur TM086 Rock Slide Rock East Province (Area Three), North Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Nacli Salt, x3 Rockruff Fluff, x3 Bonsly Tears TM087 Taunt Dark Asado Desert, Casseroya Lake, Socarrat Trail Beat Team Star Boss Eri 3000 LP, x3 Meowth Fur, x3 Sableye Gem, x3 Sneasel Claw TM088 Swords Dance Normal Casseroya Lake, North Province (Area One), North Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Eri 5000 LP, x3 Zangoose Claw, x3 Gible Scales, x3 Scyther Claw TM089 Body Press Fighting East Province (Area Three), Glaseado Mountain, South Province (Area Four) Beat Team Star Boss Eri 8000 LP, x5 Cetoddle Grease, x3 Hawlucha Down, x3 Pawniard Blade TM090 Spikes Ground Asado Desert, East Province (Area Three) 3000 LP, x3 Pincurchin Spikes, x3 Qwilfish Spines TM091 Toxic Spikes Poison East Province (Area Two), Tagtree Thicket 3000 LP, x3 Mareanie Spike, x3 Pineco Husk TM092 Imprison Psychic Alfornada, Navi Squad’s Base, North Province (Area Two) 3000 LP, x3 Bronzor Fragment, x3 Zorua Fur TM093 Flash Canon Steel North Paldean Sea, South Province (Area Three) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x3 Varoom Fume, x3 Klefki Key, x3 Tinkatink Hair TM094 Dark Pulse Dark East Province (Area Three), Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x3 Zorua Fur, x3 Impidimp Hair, x3 Spiritomb Fragment TM095 Leech Life Bug Montenevera, North Province (Area One), Tagtree Thicket Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x3 Surskit Syrup, x3 Venonat Fang, x3 Kricketot Shell TM096 Eerie Impulse Electric Poco Path Beat Team Star Boss Giacomo 400 LP, x3 Voltorb Sparks, x3 Shinx Fang TM097 Fly Flying Area Zero, East Province (Area One) Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Squawkabilly Feather, x3 Bombirdier Feather, x3 Rufflet Feather TM098 Skill Swap Psychic Alfornada, Artazon, Casseroya Lake 3000 LP, x3 Girafarig Fur, x3 Flittle Down TM099 Iron Head Steel Casseroya Lake, Levincia Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, Cufant Tarnish, x3 Pawniard Blade, x3 Rookidee Feather TM100 Dragon Dance Dragon Inlet Grotto, North Province Area Two Beat Team Star Boss Eri 5000 LP, x3 Tatsugiri Scales, x3 Gible Scales, x3 Noibat Fur TM101 Power Gem Rock Dalizapa Passage, East Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Three) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x3 Spoink Pearl, x3 Sableye Gem, x3 Mareep Wool TM102 Gunk Shot Poison Navi Squad’s Base Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Grimer Toxin, x3 Croagunk Poison, x3 Varoom Fume TM103 Substitute Normal Alfornada, East Province (Area One), Poco Path Beat Team Star Boss Eri 5000 LP, x3 Mimikyu Scrap, x3 Azurill Fur, x3 Falinks Sweat TM104 Iron Defense Steel East Province (Area One), East Province (Area Three), North Province (Area One), South Province (Area Five) Beat Team Star Boss Mela 1500 LP, x3 Bronzor Fragment, x3 Pineco Husk TM105 X-Scissor Bug Dalizapa Passage, East Province (Area One), Socarrat Trail Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 5000 LP, x3 Fomantis Leaf, x3 Tarountula Thread, x3 Kricketot Shell TM106 Drill Run Ground Dalizapa Passage, East Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x5 Pineco Hust, x3 Dunsparce Scales, x3 Arrokuda Scales TM107 Will-O-Wisp Fire North Province (Area Two), West Paldean Sea Beat Team Star Boss Mela 3000 LP, x3 Salandit Gas, x3 Shuppet Scrap TM108 Crunch Dark East Province (Area Three), North Paldean Sea Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x5 Maschiff Fang, x3 Bruxish Tooth, x3 Yungoos Fur TM109 Trick Psychic North Paldean Sea Beat Team Star Boss Eri 5000 LP, x3 Shuppet Scrap, x3 Sableye Gem, x3 Sinistea Chip TM110 Liquidation Water Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area One), South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Six) Beat Team Star Boss Eri 10000 LP, x5 Arrokuda Scales, x3 Wiglett Sand, x3 Buizel Fur TM111 Giga Drain Grass Casseroya Lake, East Province (Area One) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x5 Capsakid Leaf. x3 Hoppip Leaf, x3 Skiddo Leaf TM112 Aura Sphere Fighting Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x3 Ralts Dust, x3 Riolu Fur, x3 Charcadet Soot TM113 Tailwind Flying East Province (Area One), Levincia, Poco Path, West Province (Area One) 5000 LP, x3 Rufflet Feather, x3 Rookidee Feather, x3 Bombirdier Feather TM114 Shadow Ball Ghost Area Zero, Montenevera 8000 LP, x5 Gastly Gas, x3 Sandygast Sand, x3 Sinistea Chip TM115 Dragon Pulse Dragon Dalizapa Passage, North Province (Area One), North Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x5 Goomy Goo, x3 Swablu Fluff, x3 Tatsugiri Scales TM116 Stealth Rock Rock South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five) 5000 LP, x3 Rolycoly Coal, x3 Rockruff Rock TM117 Hyper Voice Normal South Province (Area Six) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 8000 LP, x5 Litleo Tuft, x3 Tandemaus Fur, x3 Skwovet Fur TM118 Heat Wave Heat Asado Desert, West Paldean Sea Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 10000 LP, x5 Growlithe Fur, x3 Torkoal Coal, x3 Larvesta Fuzz TM119 Energy Ball Grass Ruchbah Squad’s Base Beat Team Star Boss Eri 10000 LP, x5 Deerling Hair, x3 Applin Juice, x3 Bramblin Twig TM120 Psychic Psychic Alfornada 10000 LP, x5 Rellor Mud, x3 Indeedee Fur, x3 Ralts Dust TM121 Heavy Slam Steel Glaseado Mountain, South Province (Area Three) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 5000 LP, x3 Cufant Tarnish, x3 Bronzor Tarnish, x3 Dondozo Whisker TM122 Encore Normal Casseroya Lake, Levincia, North Province (Area Three), Segin Squad’s Base, South Province (Area Four) 3000 LP, x3 Hawlucha Down, x3 Slakoth Fur TM123 Surf Water Levincia, South Paldean Sea 10000 LP, x5 Dinneon Scales, x3 Finizen Mucus, x3 Wiglett Sand TM124 Ice Spinner Ice Glaseado Mountain 8000 LP, x5 Cetoddle Grease, x3 Bergmite, x3 Frigibax Scales TM125 Flamethrower Fire East Province (Area One), Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area One) Beat Team Star Boss Eri 10000 LP, x5 Litleo Tuft, x3 Houndour Fang, x3 Numel Lava TM126 Thunderbolt Electric Caph Squad’s Base, East Province (Area Three), Glaseado Mountain Beat Team Star Boss Eri 10000 LP, x5 Pachirisu Fur, x3 Tadbulb Mucus, x3 Pichu Fur TM127 Play Rough Fairy East Province (Area One), South Province (Area Six) Beat Team Star Boss Eri 10000 LP, x5 Fidough, x3 Tandemaus Fur, x3 Tainkatink Hair TM128 Amnesia Psychic East Province (Area Three), Mesagoza, North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Three) Beat Team Star Boss Mela 1500 LP, x3 Slowpoke Claw, x3 Slakoth Fur TM129 Calm Mind Psychic North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five) Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 3000 LP, x3 Stantler Hair, x3 Indeedee Fur TM130 Helping Hand Normal North Paldean Sea, Segin Squad’s Base, South Province (Area Three) 400 LP, x1 Eevee Fur TM131 Pollen Puff Bug Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area One) Beat Team Star Boss Ortega 10000 LP, x5 Rellor Mud, x3 Petilil Leaf, x3 Kricketot Shell TM132 Baton Pass Normal Asado Desert, Glaseado Mountain Beat Team Star Boss Mela 3000 LP, x3 Girafarig Fur, x3 Eevee Fur TM133 Earth Power Ground Asado Desert, South Province (Area Six) Beat Team Star Boss Eri 10000 LP, x5 Silicobra Sand, x3 Shellos Mucus, x3 Barboach Slime TM134 Reversal Fighting Casseroya Lake, East Province (Area One) 3000 LP, x3 Falinks, x3 Heracross Claw, x3 Mankey Fur TM135 Ice Beam Ice East Province (Area One), Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area One), Socarrat Trail Beat Team Star Boss Eri 10000 LP, x5 Cryogonal Ice, x3 Shellder Pearl, x3 Delibird Parcel TM136 Electric Terrain Electric Glaseado Mountain, Levincia, South Province (Area Three) 3000 LP, x3 Pincurchin Spines, x3 Tadbulb Mucus, x3 Pawmi Fur TM137 Grass Terrain Grass East Province (Area One), East Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Two) 3000 LP, x3 Flabebe Pollen, x3 Sunkern Leaf, x3 Fomantis Leaf TM138 Psychic Terrain Psychic Area Zero, East Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four) 3000 LP, x3 Slowpoke Claw, x3 Indeedee Fur, x3 Drowzee Fur TM139 Misty Terrain Fairy North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four), Tagtree Thicket 3000 LP, x3 Klefki Key, x3 Igglybuff Fluff, x3 Flabebe Pollen TM140 Nasty Plot Dark Naranja Academy/Uva Academy 5000 LP, x3 Meowth Fur, x3 Spiritomb Fragment, x3 Tatsugiri Scales TM141 Fire Blast Fire Casseroya Lake, North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five) 12000 LP, x5 Numel Lava, x3 Larvesta Fluff, x3 Torkoal Coal TM142 Hydro Pump Water Area Zero, Casseroya Lake 12000 LP, x5 Finizen Mucus, x3 Finneon Scales, x3 Luvdisk Scales TM143 Blizzard Ice Glaseado Mountain 12000 LP, x5 Snorunt Fur, x3 Snover Berries, x 3 Cryogonal Ice TM144 Fire Pledge Fire East Paldean Sea Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 8000 LP, x3 Salandit Gas, x3 Numal Lava, x3 Capsakid Seed TM145 Water Pledge Water East Paldean Sea Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 8000 LP, x3 Lucdisk Scales, x3 Alomomola Mucus, x3 Shellder Pearl TM146 Grass Pledge Grass East Paldean Sea Beat Team Star Boss Atticus 8000 LP, x3 Applin Juice, x3 Toedscool Flaps. x3 Deerling Hair TM147 Wild Charge Electric North Province (Area Two) Beat Team Star Boss Eri 10000 LP, x5 Shix Fang, x3 Pichu Fur, x3 Tynamo Slime TM148 Sludge Bomb Poison North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Six) Beat Team Star Boss Eri 10000 LP, x5 Croagunk Poison, x3 Grimer Toxic, X3 Foongus Spores TM149 Earthquake Ground Cascarrafa 12000 LP, x5 Phanpy Nail, x3 Diglett Dirt, x3 Barboach Slime TM150 Stone Edge Rock North Province Area One 12000 LP, x5 Rolycoly Coal, x3 Rockruff Rock, x3 Klawf Claw TM151 Phantom Force Ghost Inlet Grotto, West Paldean Sea Beat Team Star Boss Eri 10000 LP, x5 Sinistea Chip, x3 Shuppet Scrap, x3 Greavard Wax TM152 Giga Impact Normal Alfornada Cavern, East Paldean Sea, North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Six) 14000 LP, x8 Tauros Hair, x5 Zangoose Claw, x3 Slakoth Fur TM153 Blast Burn Fire North Province (Area One) 14000 LP, x8 Houndour Fang, x5 Charcadet Soot, x3 Growlithe Fur TM154 Hydro Canon Water North Province (Area One) 14000 LP, x8 Qwilfish Spines, x5 Dondozo Whisker, x3 Luvdisk Scales TM155 Frenzy Plant Grass North Province (Area One) 14000 LP, x8 Tropius Leaf, x5 Skiddo Leaf, x3 Cacnea Needle TM156 Outrage Dragon North Province (Area Two) 12000 LP, x5 Axew Scales, x3 Dratini Scales, x3 Frigibax Scales TM157 Overheat Fire Alfornada Cavern, Glaseado Mountain 12000 LP, x5Litleo Tuft, x3 Numel Lava, x3 Capsakid Seed TM158 Focus Blast Fighting Alfornada, Alfornada Cavern 12000 LP, x5 Flamigo Down, x3 Meditite Sweat, x3 Impidimp Hair TM159 Leaf Storm Grass N/A 12000 LP, x5 Bounsweet Sweat, x3 Tropius Leaf, x3 Toedscool Flaps TM160 Hurricane Flying Casseroya Lake, North Province (Area One), South Province (Area Six) 12000 LP, x5 Swablu Fluff, x3 Oricorio Feather, x3 Wingull Feather TM161 Trick Room Psychic Levincia 5000 LP, x3 Hatenna Dust, x3 Bronzor Fragment, x3 Gothita Eyelash TM162 Bug Buzz Bug Casseroya Lake, North Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four) Beat Team Star Boss Eri 10000 LP, x5 Kricketot Shell, x3 Combee Honey, x3 Venonat Fang TM163 Hyper Beam Normal East Paldean Sea, Glaseado Mountain, North Province (Area Two) 14000 LP, x8 Dratini Scales, x5 Goomy Goo, x3 Tauros Hair TM164 Brave Bird Flying Casseroya Lake, North Province (Area One) 12000 LP, x5 Starly Feather, x3 Rufflet Feather, x3 Rookidee Feather TM165 Flare Blitz Fire Alfornada 12000 LP, x5 Growlithe Fur, x3 Fletchling Feather, x3 Charcadet Soot TM166 Thunder Electric Casseroya Lake, South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Six) 12000 LP, x5 Dedenne Fur, x3 Pichu Fur, X3 Tynamo Slime TM167 Close Combat Fighting Caph Squad’s Base Beat Team Star Boss Eri 12000 LP, x5 Riolu Fur, x3 Crabrawler Shell, x3 Makuhita Sweat TM168 Solar Beam Grass Casseroya Lake, East Province (Area Three), North Province (Area One) 12000 LP, x5 Bounsweet Sweat. x3 Tropius Leaf, x3 Foongus Spores TM169 Draco Meteor Dragon Area Zero, Mesagoza 14000 LP, x8 Goomy Goo, x5 Frigibax Scales, x3 Applin Juice TM170 Steel Beam Steel Area Zero, North Province (Area Three) 14000 LP, x8 Magnemite Screw, x5 Orthworm Tarnish, x3 Cufant Tarnish TM171 Tera Blast Normal Area Zero, Glaseado Mountain 8000 LP, x8 Glimmet Crystal

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Article continues after ad

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet