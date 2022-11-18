How to unlock swimming, climbing & gliding for Miraidon & Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Koraidon & Miraidon are a trainer’s primary mode of transportation around the region of Paldea. Here is how players can unlock their ability to swim, climb, & glide in Pokmon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are an unprecedented entry in the main series games as players are given the box Legendaries with little-to-no effort right at the start of the game. That’s because Koraidon and Miraidon serve as the primary means of transportation around Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s vast open world.

Starting with the Legendary’s ride form, players can upgrade Koraidon and Miraidon to sprint, swim, glide, and even climb the sheerest cliffs. This guide will show players what they need to do to unlock all of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s mobility options.

How to unlock swim, climb, and glide modes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

When you first get Koraidon or Miraidon – depending on the version you choose – you will only be able to ride them like a bike. This is because they are in a weakened state and need to regain their powers to regain their full strength.

For every Titan a trainer defeats on the Path of Legends, Koraidon will regain some of its strength. Each Titan Pokemon guards an Herba Mystica, which Koraidon/Miraidon eats to gain a new ability. The abilities unlock in a set order regardless of the order you choose to defeat the Titans.

First Titan : Koraidon/Miraidon unlocks the ability to swim

: Koraidon/Miraidon unlocks the ability to Second Titan : Koriadon/Miraidon unlocks the ability to sprint

: Koriadon/Miraidon unlocks the ability to Third Titan : Koraidon/Miraidon unlocks the ability to j ump higher

: Koraidon/Miraidon unlocks the ability to j Fourth Titan : Koraidon/Miraidon unlocks the ability to glide

: Koraidon/Miraidon unlocks the ability to Fifth Titan: Koraidon/Miraidon unlocks the ability to climb

Pictured are all five Titan locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

And that’s all there is to upgrading Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

