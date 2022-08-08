All Pokemon in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Paldea Pokedex so far

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduces the Paldea Pokedex that features loads of new and returning creatures to catch, so here’s every Gen 9 Pokemon confirmed so far.

Aside from the new battle gimmicks and Gym Leaders, one of the most exciting parts of any new mainline Pokemon game is discovering which creatures will be available to catch across the region.

As well as several new Pokemon like the adorable Lechonk and Fidough, Scarlet & Violet will feature loads of returning creatures and even some regional Paldean forms to put a twist on old favorites.

Although the full Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex hasn’t been revealed yet, we’ve listed every confirmed creature (both new and old) right here so you can start planning your dream team.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex

Below is a list of every Pokemon confirmed for the Scarlet & Violet Pokedex so far:

Azurill, Marill & Azumarill

Bagon, Shelgon & Salamence

Bounsweet, Steenee & Tsareena

Bronzor & Bronzong

Cacnea & Cacturne

Cetitan

Chewtle & Drednaw

Clauncher & Clawitzer

Combee & Vespiquen

Cryogonal

Cubchoo & Beartic

Cufant & Copperajah

Deerling & Sawsbuck

Deino, Zweilous & Hydreigon

Dratini, Dragonair & Dragonite

Drifloon & Drifblim

Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon & Sylveon

Eiscue

Fidough

Finneon & Lumineon

Fletchling, Fletchinder & Talonflame

Flabebe, Floette & Florges

Fomantis & Lurantis

Fuecoco

Gastly, Haunter & Gengar

Girafarig

Growlithe & Arcanine

Happiny, Chansey & Blissey

Hatenna, Hattrem & Hatterene

Hippopotas & Hippowdon

Hoppip, Skiploom & Jumpluff

Houndour & Houndoom

Igglybuff, Jigglypuff & Wigglytuff

Koraidon

Larvitar, Pupitar & Tyranitar

Lechonk

Magikarp & Gyarados

Magnemite, Magneton & Magnezone

Makuhita & Hariyama

Mareanie & Toxapex

Mareep, Flaaffy & Ampharos

Meowth & Persian

Miraidon

Misdreavus & Mismagius

Mudbray & Mudsdale

Murkrow & Honchkrow

Noibat & Noivern

Pachirisu

Pawmi

Petilil & Lilligant

Phanpy & Donphan

Pichu, Pikachu & Raichu

Pincurchin

Pineco & Forretress

Psyduck & Golduck

Quaxly

Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir & Gallade

Riolu & Lucario

Rockruff & Lycanroc

Rolycoly, Carol & Coalossal

Rotom

Sableye

Scatterbug, Spewpa & Vivillon

Scyther & Scizor

Seviper

Shellder & Cloyster

Shinx, Luxio & Luxray

Sinistea & Polteageist

Skiddo & Gogoat

Skwovet & Greedent

Slakoth, Vigoroth & Slaking

Slowpoke, Slowbro & Slowking

Smoliv

Snorunt, Glalie & Froslass

Sprigatito

Starly, Staravia & Staraptor

Stonjourner

Sunkern & Sunflora

Swablu & Altaria

Tynamo, Eelektrik & Eelektross

Venonat & Venomoth

Wingull & Pelipper

Wooper

Zorua & Zoroark

This list has been formed based on official information, trailers, and merchandise, as well as presumed evolutions (for example, Azumarill is in the Pokedex so we can assume that Azurill and Marill are too).

We’ll add more new and returning Pokemon – including the starter Pokemon evolutions – as they get announced in the run-up to Scarlet & Violet’s release date in November 2022, so check back soon.

