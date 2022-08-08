All Pokemon in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Paldea Pokedex so far

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduces the Paldea Pokedex that features loads of new and returning creatures to catch, so here’s every Gen 9 Pokemon confirmed so far.
Aside from the new battle gimmicks and Gym Leaders, one of the most exciting parts of any new mainline Pokemon game is discovering which creatures will be available to catch across the region.
As well as several new Pokemon like the adorable Lechonk and Fidough, Scarlet & Violet will feature loads of returning creatures and even some regional Paldean forms to put a twist on old favorites.
Although the full Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex hasn’t been revealed yet, we’ve listed every confirmed creature (both new and old) right here so you can start planning your dream team.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex
Below is a list of every Pokemon confirmed for the Scarlet & Violet Pokedex so far:
- Azurill, Marill & Azumarill
- Bagon, Shelgon & Salamence
- Bounsweet, Steenee & Tsareena
- Bronzor & Bronzong
- Cacnea & Cacturne
- Cetitan
- Chewtle & Drednaw
- Clauncher & Clawitzer
- Combee & Vespiquen
- Cryogonal
- Cubchoo & Beartic
- Cufant & Copperajah
- Deerling & Sawsbuck
- Deino, Zweilous & Hydreigon
- Dratini, Dragonair & Dragonite
- Drifloon & Drifblim
- Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon & Sylveon
- Eiscue
- Fidough
- Finneon & Lumineon
- Fletchling, Fletchinder & Talonflame
- Flabebe, Floette & Florges
- Fomantis & Lurantis
- Fuecoco
- Gastly, Haunter & Gengar
- Girafarig
- Growlithe & Arcanine
- Happiny, Chansey & Blissey
- Hatenna, Hattrem & Hatterene
- Hippopotas & Hippowdon
- Hoppip, Skiploom & Jumpluff
- Houndour & Houndoom
- Igglybuff, Jigglypuff & Wigglytuff
- Koraidon
- Larvitar, Pupitar & Tyranitar
- Lechonk
- Magikarp & Gyarados
- Magnemite, Magneton & Magnezone
- Makuhita & Hariyama
- Mareanie & Toxapex
- Mareep, Flaaffy & Ampharos
- Meowth & Persian
- Miraidon
- Misdreavus & Mismagius
- Mudbray & Mudsdale
- Murkrow & Honchkrow
- Noibat & Noivern
- Pachirisu
- Pawmi
- Petilil & Lilligant
- Phanpy & Donphan
- Pichu, Pikachu & Raichu
- Pincurchin
- Pineco & Forretress
- Psyduck & Golduck
- Quaxly
- Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir & Gallade
- Riolu & Lucario
- Rockruff & Lycanroc
- Rolycoly, Carol & Coalossal
- Rotom
- Sableye
- Scatterbug, Spewpa & Vivillon
- Scyther & Scizor
- Seviper
- Shellder & Cloyster
- Shinx, Luxio & Luxray
- Sinistea & Polteageist
- Skiddo & Gogoat
- Skwovet & Greedent
- Slakoth, Vigoroth & Slaking
- Slowpoke, Slowbro & Slowking
- Smoliv
- Snorunt, Glalie & Froslass
- Sprigatito
- Starly, Staravia & Staraptor
- Stonjourner
- Sunkern & Sunflora
- Swablu & Altaria
- Tynamo, Eelektrik & Eelektross
- Venonat & Venomoth
- Wingull & Pelipper
- Wooper
- Zorua & Zoroark
This list has been formed based on official information, trailers, and merchandise, as well as presumed evolutions (for example, Azumarill is in the Pokedex so we can assume that Azurill and Marill are too).
We’ll add more new and returning Pokemon – including the starter Pokemon evolutions – as they get announced in the run-up to Scarlet & Violet’s release date in November 2022, so check back soon.
