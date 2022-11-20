Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while exploring the Paldea region, the first follows the path to becoming a Champion, the second takes players on a journey to take down Team Star, and the third requires an adventure all across the region to battle Titan Pokemon.

The “Path of Legends” story, which is led by the grumpy NPC Arven, focuses on searching out extremely powerful Pokemon protecting the Herba Mystica. Originally thought to be nothing more than fairytales, the player quickly uncovers the locations of the Titans, and proves the Herba Mystica exist.

Article continues after ad

However, taking on the Titans is a similar experience to the Gym Leader battles in both Scarlet & Violet and past games. Players will need to know the power levels of each behemoth, and prepare accordingly. here is everything to know about Titan battles and what Level Order to challenge them in.

All Titan Pokemon and what Level Order to battle them in

Each Titan is an oversized, extra-powerful version of an existing Pokemon in the Paldea region. Below is a guide to each Titan’s location, type, type, and what order they should be battled in according to Serebii.net.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Battle Order Image Name Level Type Location Weakness 1 Klawf Lv. 16 Rock South Province (Area 3) Fighting, Ground, Steel 2 Bombirdier Lv. 20 Flying West Province (Area 1) Rock, Electric, Ice 3 Orthworm Lv. 20 Steel East Province (Area 3) Steel, Fire, Water, Electric 4 V: Iron Treads/S: Great Tusk Lv. 45 Steel/ Fighting Asado Dessert Steel, Fire, Water, Electric/Bug, Fairy, Poison, Psychic 5 Dondozo & Tatsugiri LV. 57 Water/Water & Dragon Casseroya Lake Water, Grass, Dragon/Water, Grass, Dragon, Ice, Fairy

Defeat Scarlet & Violet’s Titan Pokemon to battle Arven

After completing the Titan battles, players will have the chance to battle Arven at the Poco Path.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

His team is powerful, in line with the Elite Four battles to become Champion. After defeating Arven, players will team up with him and either Penny or Nemona to enter Area Zero.

Pokemon Image Level Type Greedent 58 Normal Cloyster 59 Water/Ice Scovillain 60 Grass/Fire Toedscruel 61 Ground/Grass Garganacl 62 Rock Mabosstiff 63 Dark Tera Type

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet