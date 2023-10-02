Pokemon Go Shadow Raid schedule for October 2023

Pokemon Go players can participate in 5-Star, 3-Star, and 1-Star Shadow Raids in addition to normal Raids. Here’s who will appear during October 2023.

Niantic introduced Shadow Raids to Pokemon Go as part of the Rising Shadows event in May 2023. Unlike normal Raids, the Shadow version features Shadow Pokemon at a Gym captured by Team Go Rocket.

Also, the Pokemon is stronger than its normal counterpart, and battling them increases their attack and defense. You should use Purified Gems to subdue the Shadow Pokemon, which are crafted from Shadow Shards.

Article continues after ad

The month of October has a lineup notably featuring Shadow Moltres among others. Keep reading for more information.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Shadow Raid bosses in October 2023

Niantic

Pokemon Go’s 3-Star and 1-Star Shadow Raids appear daily for players. However, 5-Star Shadow Raids are only available during the weekend. Therefore, Shadow Moltres will spawn only on the weekends during the month of October.

It’s important to note that Shadow Zapdos will be available just on October 6 as a makeup for the September 16 event. A free Item Bundle that contains three Premium Battle Passes will be in the Shop from Thursday, September 28 at 10 AM to Sunday, October 8 at 10 PM local time for any Trainers who Raided during the affected time

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Here are what Pokemon will appear in Shadow Raids during October 2023:

Article continues after ad

5-Star Raids

Sprite Pokemon Shadow Moltres Shadow Zapdos

3-Star Raids

Sprite Pokemon Gligar Electabuzz Magmar

1-Star Raids

Sprite Pokemon Meowth Machop Wooper Pineco

How to join Shadow Raids in Pokemon Go

You’ll need to find a Gym overtaken by Team Go Rocket to participate in a Shadow Raid. Like other Raids, you’ll use Standard Raid Passes to take part, but Shadow Raids are not available remotely.

You can earn one Raid Pass each day by spinning the Photo Disc at any Gym. Additionally, you can purchase a Premium Raid Pass from the Shop.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about the Shadow Raid bosses in October 2023. Check out our other Pokemon Go coverage below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go types chart | How to get shiny Charmander in Pokemon Go | Most expensive Pokemon cards | Pokemon Go promo codes

Article continues after ad