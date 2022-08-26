GamingPokemon

Pheromosa weaknesses & best counters in Pokemon Go

Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go
Pheromosa appearing in Pokemon Go with the best countersNiantic

The fashionista Ultra Beast Pheromosa is making its global Pokemon Go debut in 5-Star Raids, but you’ll need to know its weaknesses and the best counters to use if you want to take it down.

Ultra Beasts first appeared in Sun & Moon’s Alola region. They’re on par with Legendaries when it comes to strength and design, so their arrival in Pokemon Go has left trainers excited to battle and catch them.

One of these Ultra Beasts is Pheromosa, the cockroach-inspired Pokemon that looks ready to work the runway. If you want to beat it in a 5-Star Raid, we’ve got details of its weaknesses and counters below.

Pheromosa appearing in Pokemon GO RaidsNiantic
Fashion icon or oversized cockroach? Pheromosa is both!

Pheromosa weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Pheromosa is a Bug/Fighting-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks. It’s especially weak to Flying-type attacks, so focus on those where possible.

You’ll also need to know Pheromosa’s type resistances when heading into battle: Avoid using Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks as they simply won’t do enough damage.

Best counters for Pheromosa in Pokemon Go

PokemonBest Moveset
Mega PidgeotGust & Brave Bird
MoltresWing Attack & Sky Attack
RayquazaAir Slash & Hurricane
StaraptorWing Attack & Brave Bird
BraviaryAir Slash & Brave Bird
HonchkrowPeck & Sky Attack
ToucannonPeck & Drill Peck
TogekissAir Slash & Aerial Ace
BlazikenFire Spin & Brave Bird
ScytherAir Slash & Aerial Ace

As you can see, the best counters are mostly Flying-types or Pokemon that have access to Flying-type moves. This is because Pheromosa’s dual Bug/Fighting typing makes it extra vulnerable to Flying.

If you don’t have any of these counters listed above, just focus on your strongest Flying-types with matching movesets. If you don’t have any Flying-types, look to Fairy, Fire, and Psychic-types instead.

The good news is that Pheromosa’s top counters are pretty much the same as Buzzwole’s top counters, so you can target two Ultra Beasts with one team during the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event.

That’s everything you need to know to take down Pheromosa! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

