Pokemon Go Shared Skies season: Mega Rayquaza, dates, and more

Niantic has officially revealed the next season of Pokemon Go, called Shared Skies. The announcement came in the form of a short teaser trailer, dropping after the Pokemon VGC Los Angeles Regionals, and the short teaser already hides some interesting details.

While an official reveal is likely to come soon, we’re diving into everything we know so far – including the Pokemon already teased, the dates of this season, and what Pokemon Go players can expect over the next few months. So, here’s everything we know about Pokemon Go Shared Skies.

Contents

Pokemon Go Shared Skies reveal trailer

The Pokemon Company revealed the name Shared Skies alongside a short reveal trailer that shows the inclusion of Ultra Wormholes, Ultra Beasts, and the return of Mega Rayquaza for the first time since Pokemon Go Fest 2023.

Article continues after ad

Not much is revealed in the short teaser, but the focus on Ultra Beasts seems to indicate they will be promoted heavily in the coming months, while a quick glance at Mega Rayquaza also seems to confirm its return.

Article continues after ad

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

It’s confirmed that Pokemon Go’s Shared Skies season will run from June 1, 2024, until September 3, 2024. Like other seasons, and the previous season World of Wonders, this is around 3 months of events and challenges, all under one umbrella and overarching theme.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on what the next season after this will be. Pokemon Go players will likely have to wait until August to get any details on the future of the mobile game.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Shared Skies featured Pokemon

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Currently, no Pokemon are confirmed for Pokemon Go Shared Skies season, but the reveal trailer gives Pokemon Go players a glimpse at the following Pokemon:

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Just as with any other season, the Pokemon Go Shared Skies season will host multiple Community Day events over several months, as well as other celebrations. Currently, no featured Pokemon are known, but the confirmed dates for all upcoming Pokemon Go Community Day events are:

Article continues after ad

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Saturday, June 22, 2024 (Community Day Classic)

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024

That’s all the currently available information on the Pokemon Go Shared Skies Season, but stay tuned for more details as they get revealed soon. We will update this guide with all details as they become available.

Article continues after ad

For now, if you want to stay up to date with everything Pokemon Go then be sure to check out our guides covering how to get Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma, Pokemon Go Fest 2024, and how to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home.