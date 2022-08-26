Pokemon Go Xurkitree weaknesses & best counters

Xurkitree is finally making its global Pokemon Go debut, and knowing this Ultra Beast’s weaknesses and the best counters for your team will help you defeat it in 5-Star Raid Battles.

The Electric-type Xurkitree is an Ultra Beast that first appeared in Sun & Moon’s Alola region. It made its Pokemon Go debut during the Go Fest Sapporo event, but it’s now ready to be unleashed on the world.

During the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale on August 27, players will be able to take on this shockingly powerful creature in 5-Star Raids. Defeat it, and you’ll get a chance to add it to your collection.

Xurkitree weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Xurkitree is a pure Electric-type Pokemon, which means it only has one weakness and that’s Ground-type attacks. Make sure you’ve got some of these on your team or you might struggle to defeat it.

It’s also important to know Xurkitree’s type resistances when heading into battle: Avoid using Electric, Flying, and Steel-type attacks or Pokemon as these won’t do much damage at all.

Xurkitree counters in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters to use when battling Xurkitree:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Landorus Mud Shot Earthquake Groudon Mud Shot Earthquake Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Excadrill Mud-Slap Drill Run Rhyperior Mud-Slap Earthquake Mamoswine Mud-Slap Bulldoze Krookodile Mud-Slap Earthquake Golurk Mud-Slap Earthquake Rhydon Mud-Slap Earthquake Golem Mud-Slap Earthquake

As you can see from the table above, all of Xurkitree’s best counters are Ground-type Pokemon that use either Mud-Slap or Mud Shot as a Fast Move combined with a Ground-type Charged Move.

If you don’t have any strong Ground-type Pokemon, our best advice is to focus on your most powerful Pokemon that aren’t Flying or Water-type, as these are both weak to Electric-type attacks.

Xurkitree will be appearing in 5-Star Raids on Saturday, August 27, 2022, between 2PM and 6PM. You’ll probably need to team up with at least five or six other trainers if you want to defeat it.

