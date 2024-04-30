Pokemon Go Blacephalon Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Ultra Beasts collectors will be able to add Blacephalon to their teams as it will finally debut in Pokemon Go during an upcoming event. Here are the best counters to target Blacephalon’s weaknesses during the encounter.

The extradimensional creatures known as Ultra Beasts were introduced to the franchise in Pokemon Sun & Moon, and have been making their way to Pokemon Go since 2022.

With the upcoming Ultra Space Wonders event, players from the Western Hemisphere will be able to challenge Blacephalon from May 23, 2024, until June 1, 2024. So, if you’re planning on battling this dual Fire/Ghost-type Ultra Beast in the mobile game, here’s all you need to know.

Contents

Blacephalon weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a dual Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon, Blacephalon is weak to Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, and Dark-type moves, so you must build your team with those types in mind.

However, its particular type combination gives Blacephalon plenty of resistances you need to look out for. The Ultra Beast is resistant to Poison, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy, Normal, Fighting, and Bug-type attacks, so avoid using those at all costs, as they won’t do much damage.

Blacephalon counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use during the battle:

POKEMON BEST MOVESET Primal Kyogre Waterfall & Origin Pulse Primal Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blades Mega Tyranitar Bite & Brutal Swing Mega Swampert Water Gun & Hydro Cannon Mega Gengar Lick & Shadow Ball Shadow Rampardos Smack Down & Rock Slide Shadow Rhyperior Mud-Slap & Rock Wrecker Giratina Origin Forme Shadow Claw & Shadow Force Hydreigon Bite & Brutal Swing Greninja Water Shuriken & Hydro Cannon

The list includes Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

However, even though the creatures listed are very effective against Blacephalon, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the battle.

How to get Blacephalon in Pokemon Go

As an Ultra Beast, the only way to catch Blacephalon in Pokemon Go is by defeating it in a 5-Star Raid battle.

Luckily for trainers, Blacephalon will appear as a Raid Boss during the Ultra Space Wonders event from May 23, 2024, until June 1, 2024. However, its availability is restricted to the Western Hemisphere, as Stakataka will appear in the Eastern Hemisphere.

The Pokemon Company

Can Blacephalon be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

No, Shiny Blacephalon will not be available in Pokemon Go during its debut, so Shiny hunters will have to wait for another event to unlock this variation.

Blacephalon is one of the weirdest-looking creatures in the franchise, and players will be able to spot its Shiny version easily, as its white body goes electric blue.

That’s all you need to know about Blacephalon in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

