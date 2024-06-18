Pokemon Go’s 8th Anniversary Party event: Shiny Meltan, Party Hat Grimer, more

Niantic has announced an event to celebrate Pokemon Go’s upcoming eighth anniversary, which includes a rare Shiny and plenty of party hats.

Pokemon Go was released on July 6, 2016, meaning its eighth anniversary is fast approaching. To commemorate the occasion, the game will hold an event called Pokemon Go’s 8th Anniversary Party, which is part of the ongoing Shared Skies season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s 8th Anniversary Party.

The event will run from Friday, June 28, at 10 am through Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

8th Anniversary Party featured Pokemon

Pokemon Company You can also aquire Meltan by doing the Let’s Go Meltan Special Research Task.

Pokemon Go’s 8th Anniversary Party will feature a variety of Pokemon, many of which are not normally available.

Article continues after ad

Note that any Pokemon marked with an asterisk has a chance of appearing as a Shiny.

Debuts

The event adds the following costumed Pokemon:

Grimer wearing a party hat*

Muk wearing a party hat

Meltan

Players who use the Mystery Box during this event will have the chance to encounter Shiny Meltan, which is only available during special events.

Article continues after ad

Wild encounters

The following Pokemon will appear in the wild during the event

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat*

Charmander wearing a party hat*

Squirtle wearing a party hat*

Pikachu wearing a cake hat*

Grimer wearing a party hat*

Eevee wearing a party hat*

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Alolan Grimer*

Other starter Pokemon will be available on certain days:

June 28 at 10 am – June 29 at 11:59 pm local time

Chikorita*

Cyndaquil*

Totodile*

Treecko*

Torchic*

Mudkip*

June 30 at 12 am – July 1 at 11:59 pm local time

Turtwig*

Chimchar*

Piplup*

Snivy*

Tepig*

Oshawott*

July 2 at 12 am – July 3 at 8 pm local time

Chespin*

Fennekin*

Froakie*

Rowlet*

Litten*

Popplio

Raids

The following Pokemon will appear in 1-star Raids during the event and have higher odds of appearing as Shinies:

Article continues after ad

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat*

Charmander wearing a party hat*

Squirtle wearing a party hat*

Pikachu wearing a cake hat*

Grimer wearing a party hat*

Event bonuses

Niantic

The following bonuses will be active during the 8th Anniversary Party:

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends.

Increased chance to get Lucky Pokémon in trades.

Friendship levels will increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles!

Chance of finding 8 or 88 (or maybe more!) Gimmighoul Coins when you spin a PokéStop with a Golden Lure Module.

As with the wild encounters, there are also a couple of additional bonuses that’ll be active on specific days:

June 28 at 10 am – June 29 at 11:59 pm local time

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator on these days.

June 30 at 12 am – July 1 at 11:59 pm local time

2× XP for catching Pokémon.

July 2 at 12 am – July 3 at 8 pm local time

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Field & Timed Research

There will be event-themed Field Research tasks available, which give players extra opportunities to encounter Starter Pokemon.

Certain tasks will award Mega Energy for the following Pokemon:

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Sceptile

Blaziken

Swampert

Additionally, there will be Timed Research with the following rewards:

Article continues after ad

XP

Stardust

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon Raticate wearing a party hat Nidorino wearing a party hat Wobbuffet wearing a party hat Meltan



Finally, there will be paid Timed Research for the event. Players can purchase a ticket for $2 (or the local equivalent) to unlock tasks, many of which center around the number 8. Completing this will earn you the following:

Article continues after ad

1 Incubator

1 Super Incubator

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Lucky Egg

1 Rocket Radar

1 Star Piece

1 Incense

1 Poffin

88,888 XP

An encounter with Meltan

Note that all Timed Research must be completed and rewards must be claimed by the end on the event on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 8 pm local time.

Other 8th Anniversary Party content

Niantic

Niantic is also celebrating Pokemon Go’s anniversary with the new Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research. For $5 (or the local equivalent), players will be able to unlock tasks to catch a Shiny Celebi and gain additional event bonuses.

Note that you won’t be able to purchase this if you’ve already completed the previous Shiny Celebi Special Research, Distracted by Something Shiny.

Additionally, there will be a special Anniversary Box on the Pokemon GO Web Store, which costs $4.99 and gets you the following:

Article continues after ad

3 Remote Raid Passes

1 Incubator

3 Premium Battle Passes

Finally, event-themed stickers and the following new Avatar cosmetics will be available during the event:

Article continues after ad

Noctowl Loose-Fitting Jacket

Mankey Loose-Fitting Jacket

Loose-Fitting Pants (Dark Gray)

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Hat

Pa’u Style Oricorio Hat

Baile Style Oricorio Hat

Sensu Style Oricorio Hat

That’s everything we know about Pokemon Go’s 8th Anniversary Party! While you wait, check out our guides on the rest of the Pokemon Go events happening in June, including Scorching Steps.