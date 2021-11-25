Pokemon Go Battle League Season 10: Schedule, rewards & start date

Season 10 of the Pokemon Go Battle League has been announced, with a new schedule of leagues and cups like the Holiday Cup, as well as some great rewards and move changes that you need to know about.

While catching ’em all is the name of the game in Pokemon Go, Trainers looking to test their might against others will want to head to the Go Battle League, which is about to enter into its 10th season with some important changes and exciting new challenges.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Season 10 of the Pokemon Go Battle League, including the rewards you can earn and the move changes that could affect the way you play going forward.

Advertisement

Contents

Pokemon Go Battle League Season 10 start date & time

Season 10 of the Go Battle League will begin on Monday, November 29, at 1PM PST / 4PM EST / 9PM GMT / 10PM CEST.

Read More: All current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go

When this happens, your end-of-season rewards will be available to collect on the battle screen and your rank will be reset. Rank-up requirements will remain the same this season.

Pokemon Go Battle League Season 10 schedule

As well as the traditional trio of Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues, there will be some unique cups this season including the Holiday Cup and the Sinnoh Cup.

You can see the full Go Battle League Season 10 schedule below:

November 29 – December 13: Great League & Great League Remix

Great League & Great League Remix December 13 – December 27: Ultra League, Ultra League Remix & Holiday Cup

Ultra League, Ultra League Remix & Holiday Cup December 27 – January 10: Master League, Master League Classic & Holiday Cup

Master League, Master League Classic & Holiday Cup January 10 – January 24: Great League & Sinnoh Cup

Great League & Sinnoh Cup January 24 – February 7: Ultra League & UL Premier Classic

Ultra League & UL Premier Classic February 7 – February 21: Master League, ML Premier Classic & Love Cup

Master League, ML Premier Classic & Love Cup February 21 – February 28: Great League, Ultra League, Master League & Johto Cup

We’ve got guides for the Great League, the Ultra League, and the Master League with team recommendations and details of each league’s rules that should help you prepare.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Battle League Season 10 rewards

There are loads of rewards to earn as you rise through the Go Battle League, from Pokemon encounters to avatar items, and even Elite TMs for the most dedicated Trainers.

Here are all of the rewards on offer in Season 10:

Go Battle League Rank Reward Rank 1 Pyroar encounter Rank 1 and up Azumarill, Bayleef, Chinchou, Croconaw, Quilava, or Spinarak encounter Rank 3 Pikachu Libre avatar items Rank 6 Mienfoo encounter Rank 11 and up Forretress, Frillish, Noctowl, Shieldon, or Skuntank encounter Rank 16 and up Larvitar, Rufflet, or Scraggy encounter Rank 19 Elite Charged TM & Elite Fast TM (awarded at the end of the season) Rank 20 and up Current 5-Star Raid Boss encounter Ace Rank Lysandre-Style Gloves Veteran Rank Noibat encounter & Lysandre-Style Shoes Expert Rank Deino encounter & Lysandre-Style Pants Legend Rank Pikachu Libre encounter, Lysandre-Style Jacket & Lysandre Pose

Season 10 Battle Days schedule

There will be three Battle Days taking place during Season 10 of the Go Battle League:

Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 12AM to 11:59PM local time.

Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 12AM to 11:59PM local time.

Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12AM to 11:59PM local time.

During these special days, the maximum number of sets you can play per day will be raised from five to 20, for a total of 100 battles, and there will be 4× Stardust from win rewards.

Season 10 move changes

There have been a few more buffs and nerfs to moves in Season 10 to try and help level the playing field, although there aren’t as many as last season.

Advertisement

Here are all of the move changes for Go Battle League Season 10:

Rock Tomb: Now guaranteed to lower the opponent’s Attack.

Now guaranteed to lower the opponent’s Attack. Pound: Damage reduced from 5 to 4 in Trainer Battles.

Damage reduced from 5 to 4 in Trainer Battles. Bug Buzz: Damage increased from 90 to 100 in Trainer Battles, Gyms, and Raids.

There have also been some changes to the moves certain Pokemon can learn, which you can see below:

Donphan: Now able to learn Body Slam.

Now able to learn Body Slam. Noctowl: Now able to learn Shadow Ball.

Now able to learn Shadow Ball. Magcargo: Now able to learn Incinerate and Rock Tomb.

Now able to learn Incinerate and Rock Tomb. Octillery: Now able to learn Lock-On.

Now able to learn Lock-On. Sudowoodo: Now able to learn Rock Tomb.

Now able to learn Rock Tomb. Lairon: Now able to learn Rock Tomb.

Now able to learn Rock Tomb. Aggron: Now able to learn Rock Tomb.

Now able to learn Rock Tomb. Claydol: Now able to learn Rock Tomb.

That’s everything you need to know about Season 10 of the Go Battle League! For more tips, check out our Pokemon Go guides below:

Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses | Best attackers and defenders in Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Shop items list, prices, box changes | CP v IP differences explained | Types explained | What are Strange Eggs in Pokemon Go?