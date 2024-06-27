Pokemon Go’s “stacked” July schedule has fans thrilled

Looking ahead to July 2024, Pokemon Go has an impressive schedule lined up which should give players plenty to do, much to the community’s glee.

Pokemon Go’s full schedule for July has been revealed, and it looks to be seriously impressive. The month ahead will give trainers a lot to work through, with it both introducing new Pokemon and bringing back a wide range of fan favorites, as summarized in a detailed infographic created by graphic designer G47IX.

Throughout the month, Pokemon Go players will have the opportunity to catch Ultra Beasts, both Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma, Articuno, Tornadus, Shadow Entei, Mega Swampert, and Mega Aggron in Raids. Also, some unspecified Ultra Unlocks are listed, hinting that there’s even more to come.

Article continues after ad

Outside of Raids, Marshadow’s Special Research will be available, and five Spotlights are planned for Pikachu, Spheal, Binacle, Diglett, and Togedemaru. That’s all in addition to game events like Aquatic Paradise, Inbound from Ultra Space, Pokemon Go Fest 2024, and the Tynamo Community Day.

Article continues after ad

This impressive schedule has been well-received by fans, with one player commenting on Reddit, “What a stacked month, super excited to hit it hard,” while another trainer said they planned to go “crazy on the unlimited necro remote raids,” which won’t have the usual daily limit of only five Remote Raids a day during Go Fest.

Article continues after ad

There was just as much excitement for what wasn’t revealed, with a user theorizing, “Mega Lucario/Metagross finally?? (Unlock #2),” in response to the mysterious ‘Strength of Steel’ Ultra Unlock.

Something notable about July’s confirmed Raids is that a lot of them are solo-friendly. Another infographic shared on r/TheSilphRoad listed ten soloable Raids in July, including Guzzlord, Buzzwole, and even Dawn Wings Necrozma.

Ten soloable Raids in the same month is a lot for Pokemon Go, with the infographic’s creator admitting they had to reformat the infographic to fit everything in.

Article continues after ad

Thrilled by this, a fan expressed, “I’m delighted at how many soloable raid bosses there will be, especially since one of the easiest and most useful, Swampert (finally!) is included.”

Article continues after ad

Another equally excited trainer commented, “Been slowly losing motivation to play, but solo 4/5*s always manage to rope me back in. I can hopefully finally get a good handful of Kartanas,” with ‘4/5’ referring to the star difficulty showing how hard each Raid is to complete solo.

Before July’s stacked schedule gets underway, get ready for Mega Rayquaza on June 29, as the Sky High Pokémon will be featured in Elite Raids.