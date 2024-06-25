Pokemon Go Inbound from Ultra Space event: Ultra Beast Raids, bonuses, more

Niantic has officially announced that the next Pokemon Go event for Shared Skies will be Inbound from Ultra Space.

It’s always a treat when the Ultra Beasts return to Raids in Pokemon Go. This time, an entire event will feature several of them, allowing players to add a few to their Pokedex throughout a couple of days.

The mobile game first introduced Ultra Beasts during Go Fest 2022 as part of Special Research quests and 5-star Raids. The latest Ultra Beast to join the ranks were Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Naganadel in May 2024’s Ultra Space Wonders event.

If you’re looking to face a few Ultra Beasts during Inbound from Ultra Space, keep reading for more information.

Article continues after ad

Inbound from Ultra Space will run from Monday, July 8, 2024, at 10 AM to Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 10 AM local time.

This means it will be replaced with Pokemon Go Fest 2024: Global as soon as the event ends.

Article continues after ad

Event bonuses

Inbound from Ultra Space’s event bonuses primarily focus on Remote Raid Passes.

Trainers who play Pokemon Go during the event will have the following bonuses:

Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 20 from Monday, July 8 to Thursday, July 11, 2024.

No limit on Remote Raid Passes from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Trainers level 31 and up are guaranteed to receive Candy XL for trading Pokémon from Friday, July 8 at 10 AM to Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 11:59 PM local time.

Inbound from Ultra Space Raids

Niantic

The following Pokemon will be featured in Raids during Inbound from Ultra Space on different days. Those that have a chance to appear as Shiny are marked with an asterisk:

Five-star Raids on July 8

Guzzlord*

Five-star Raids on July 9

Nihilego*

Five-star Raids on July 10

Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere)*

Kartana (Northern Hemisphere)*

Five-star Raids on July 11

Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere)

Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere)

Five-star Raids on July 12

Buzzwole (the Americas and Greenland)*

Pheromosa (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India)*

Xurkitree (Asia-Pacific)*

Timed Research

Players can purchase a paid Timed Research ticket for $5 (or the local equivalent) to unlock tasks centered around winning Raids. The rewards include XL Ultra Beast Candy, 2024 Stardust, and more.

Article continues after ad

Global Challenge

You can also participate in a Global Challenge during Inbound from Ultra Space. If completed, trainers can use Beast Balls when encountering Ultra Beasts during Pokemon Go Fest 2024: Global. In the meantime, check out our Go Fest Global hub to prepare for the festivities.