Nihilego weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go

Nihilego is finally making its Pokemon Go debut in 5-Star Raids, so here are the Ultra Beast’s weaknesses and the best counters to help you defeat it.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 has introduced loads of features including new Shinies and the Mythical Shaymin, but the biggest debut is definitely Nihilego, one of the Ultra Beasts from the Alola region in Sun & Moon.

If you want to add this powerful Ultra Beast to your collection, you’ll first need to defeat it in a 5-Star Raid Battle. Below, we’ve listed Nihilego’s weaknesses and the best counters to take it down in no time at all.

Nihilego weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Nihilego is a Poison/Rock-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type attacks. The best team to use against Nihilego will feature Pokemon of these types.

It’s also important to know Nihilego’s resistances: You’ll want to avoid using Bug, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type attacks, as these won’t damage it much at all.

Best counters for Nihilego in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters to use against Nihilego in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Landorus Mud Shot Earthquake Groudon Mud Shot Earthquake Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Rhyperior Mud-Slap Earthquake Excadrill Mud-Slap Earthquake Golurk Mud-Slap Earth Power Mamoswine Mud-Slap Bulldoze Hoopa Confusion Psychic Kingler Mud Shot Crabhammer

As you can see, most of the best counters for Nihilego are strong Rock-type Pokemon, as these don’t have any major weaknesses that the Ultra Beast can exploit.

If you don’t have any of our recommended Pokemon above, don’t worry, just look at Nihilego’s weaknesses and find the strongest team you have to match.

How to catch Nihilego in Pokemon Go

Nihilego will be appearing in 5-Star Raid Battles on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 10am to 6pm local time, meaning you’ve got just one day to defeat it and attempt to catch it.

Despite being an Ultra Beast, catching Nihilego works the same as Legendaries. Team up with at least six other trainers to defeat it in battle and you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to try and catch it.

Nihilego has a very low catch rate in Pokemon Go, so it’s not guaranteed that you’ll be able to capture it, but you can increase your chances by landing Excellent Curveball Throws and using Silver Pinap Berries.

