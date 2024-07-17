Mega Evolutions have been a scorching hot topic in the Pokemon community ever since the announcement of Pokemon Legends Z-A and there’s one in particular that’s intrigued the Pokemon Go player base.

Mega Lucario Raid Day will be happening on 27 July, running from 11 AM to 5 AM in local time and offering players a number of handy bonuses.

Out of all the Mega Raid Days that have popped up in Pokemon Go, this one has garnered one of the most positive reactions from the community. While some players do have their concerns – namely, the paid ticket and event times – most are excited about the event.

Mega Lucario Raid dubbed “rare Niantic W” by community

Becoming the key focus in a fan discussion online, the Mega Lucario Raid Day was carefully dissected by eager players who were keen to learn more about the event and whether it would be possible to tackle it as a solo player.

One excited player declared, “Been waiting a year with my shundo. Let’s go.” Others chimed in with their plans for the Mega Raid, with some suggesting strategies for solo players that included a level 50 Primal Groudon and perfect dodging skills.

“This is pretty good imma have to buy the ticket,” shared another Pokemon Go player, looking at the paid event ticket bonuses in particular.

Tickets in Pokemon Go are usually somewhat divisive, with some players disliking the monetization aspect, but the Mega Lucario Raid Day ticket offers enough XP bonuses, Daily Raid Passes, and Stardust to appeal to a large portion of the player base.

The event times were picked apart by players in the thread alongside the event itself. One player lamented, “Damn. I’m scheduled to work 12-8 that day. Welp.”

Another jokingly replied, “Oh man… you look like you’re going to be sick soon… somewhere in the timeframe of 11-13 days. You should be prepared and let work know.”

Whether you’re planning to conveniently be ill on July 27 or not, it’s worth getting involved with the Mega Lucario Raid Day. Check out our guide to the best Mega Lucario Raid counters so you can hit the ground running.