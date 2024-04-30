Pokemon Go Stakataka Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

GamingPokemon

Some of the missing Ultra Beasts are finally making their debut in Pokemon Go with a special event. For those looking to challenge Stakataka, here are the Pokemon’s weaknesses and best counters to easily defeat it in battle.

Ultra Beasts are very weird-looking creatures introduced to the Alolan region back in 2017 when Pokemon Sun & Moon came out.

As some of them are still missing from Pokemon Go, Niantic decided to add Blacephalon and Stakataka to the game with the upcoming Ultra Space Wonders event. From May 23, 2024, until June 1, 2024 players from the Eastern Hemisphere will have a chance to catch Stakataka, so here’s all you need to know.

Stakataka weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a dual Rock/Steel-type Ultra Beast, Stakataka is weak to Water-type moves with a double weakness to Ground and Fighting-type attacks, so keep that in mind when building your team.

Nonetheless, its incredible type combination makes Stakataka resistant to a lot of types such as Rock, Bug, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Normal, Flying, and Poison-type attacks, so avoid using those at all costs, as they won’t deal much damage.

Stakataka counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use during the battle:

POKEMONBEST MOVESET
Primal GroudonPrimal GroudonMud Shot & Precipice Blades
Mega GarchompMega Garchomp in Pokemon GoMud Shot & Earth Power
Mega HeracrossMega Heracross in Pokemon GoCounter & Close Combat
Mega BlazikenMega BlazikenCounter & Focus Blast
Shadow ExcadrillExcadrillMud-Slap & Scorching Sands
Shadow MachampMachampCounter & Dynamic Punch
TerrakionTerrakionDouble Kick & Sacred Sword
KeldeoKeldeo in Pokemon GoLow Kick & Sacred Sword
LucarioCounter & Aura Sphere
ConkeldurrCounter & Dynamic Punch

The list above includes Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and common Pokemon so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

However, even though the creatures listed are very effective against Stakataka, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the encounter.

How to get Stakataka in Pokemon Go

As with every other Ultra Beast, the only way to catch Stakataka in Pokemon Go is by defeating it in a 5-Star Raid battle.

Luckily for trainers, Stakataka will appear as a Raid Boss during the Ultra Space Wonders event from May 23, 2024, until June 1, 2024. However, its availability is restricted to the Eastern Hemisphere, as Blacephalon will appear in the Western Hemisphere.

Additionally, it will be featured in the Raid Hour on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 (Eastern Hemisphere) from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM local time.

Stakataka from Pokemon anime.The Pokemon Company

Can Stakataka be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

No, Stakataka’s Shiny variation will not be available in Pokemon Go during its debut, so Shiny hunters will have to wait until another event unlocks it.

Once Shiny Stakataka gets introduced into the game, players will be able to spot it in a matter of seconds, as its whole body goes from stone to gold.

