Pokemon Go Stakataka Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Some of the missing Ultra Beasts are finally making their debut in Pokemon Go with a special event. For those looking to challenge Stakataka, here are the Pokemon’s weaknesses and best counters to easily defeat it in battle.

Ultra Beasts are very weird-looking creatures introduced to the Alolan region back in 2017 when Pokemon Sun & Moon came out.

As some of them are still missing from Pokemon Go, Niantic decided to add Blacephalon and Stakataka to the game with the upcoming Ultra Space Wonders event. From May 23, 2024, until June 1, 2024 players from the Eastern Hemisphere will have a chance to catch Stakataka, so here’s all you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Stakataka weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a dual Rock/Steel-type Ultra Beast, Stakataka is weak to Water-type moves with a double weakness to Ground and Fighting-type attacks, so keep that in mind when building your team.

Nonetheless, its incredible type combination makes Stakataka resistant to a lot of types such as Rock, Bug, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Normal, Flying, and Poison-type attacks, so avoid using those at all costs, as they won’t deal much damage.

Article continues after ad

Stakataka counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use during the battle:

POKEMON BEST MOVESET Primal Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blades Mega Garchomp Mud Shot & Earth Power Mega Heracross Counter & Close Combat Mega Blaziken Counter & Focus Blast Shadow Excadrill Mud-Slap & Scorching Sands Shadow Machamp Counter & Dynamic Punch Terrakion Double Kick & Sacred Sword Keldeo Low Kick & Sacred Sword Lucario Counter & Aura Sphere Conkeldurr Counter & Dynamic Punch

The list above includes Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and common Pokemon so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

Article continues after ad

However, even though the creatures listed are very effective against Stakataka, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the encounter.

How to get Stakataka in Pokemon Go

As with every other Ultra Beast, the only way to catch Stakataka in Pokemon Go is by defeating it in a 5-Star Raid battle.

Luckily for trainers, Stakataka will appear as a Raid Boss during the Ultra Space Wonders event from May 23, 2024, until June 1, 2024. However, its availability is restricted to the Eastern Hemisphere, as Blacephalon will appear in the Western Hemisphere.

Additionally, it will be featured in the Raid Hour on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 (Eastern Hemisphere) from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM local time.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Can Stakataka be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

No, Stakataka’s Shiny variation will not be available in Pokemon Go during its debut, so Shiny hunters will have to wait until another event unlocks it.

Article continues after ad

Once Shiny Stakataka gets introduced into the game, players will be able to spot it in a matter of seconds, as its whole body goes from stone to gold.

That’s all you need to know about Stakataka in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Pokemon Go shop: Items list, prices, box changes